Taylor Swift wore a custom made white dress by Schiaparelli to the Grammy Awards on Sunday evening (February 4). The singer made history as she was awarded Best Album of the Year Award for Midnights and the for the fourth time - beating the likes of legendary singers Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra.

The Anti-Hero singer, 34, took the opportunity to announce the news that all Swifties had been waiting for and that her brand new album The Tortured Poets Department will be released on April 19. Fans have been speculating over the past few months that Taylor Swift will release her re-recorded version of the Reputation album.

These rumours were fuelled when the singer changed all of her social media profile images to black and white (the album aesthetic for Reputation) as well as wearing the white dress with long black opera gloves to the Grammy Awards which was very similar to the Alexander McQueen outfit Kate Middleton wore to the BAFTAS in 2019.

However, it appears the new album aesthetic was actually what inspired her outfit colour palette. Images of the new album on Taylor Swift’s website show the singer lying down on white pillows and wearing a black top and Bridget Jones style pants.

Over the years we have seen Taylor Swift embody her album aesthetic and choose to wear outfits inspired by them. Back in 2006 when the singer released her first self titled album, she was still very much a country music singer and her outfits mirrored that. We saw Tay-Tay wearing a lot more paisley dresses and cowboy boots. This style continued throughout her Fearless Era and she was often spotted with curly hair and holding her guitar.

As Taylor Swift made the move into pop, her Speak Now and Red aesthetic also changed to a more mainstream style. The pop-stars outfits were a lot more playful and fun and her now signature red lip started to make more of an appearance.

We loved the soft blue tones and feminine looks from the 1989 aesthetic which was in total contrast to the dark tones and black Reputation Era. Re-inventing herself again like Madonna with the bubble-gum and pastel shades of lilac, pink and blue for the Lover album in 2019.

During Taylor Swift's Folklore and Evermore album,s it seemed the singer went back to her country girl aesthetic as we saw her wearing lots of tartan against a warmer colour palette. But it wasn’t too long before Taylor Swift went back to the full frame of purple with her Midnight’s album.

The new album The Tortured Poets Department black and white colours are definitely giving us Reputation vibes but the album cover looks softer and more muted tones of the colour. Almost a more pared down version - could this be what we can expect from the new album a more pared down version of songs? We will have to wait and find out on April 19.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion and beauty you can follow Natalie Dixon on X (Twitter) here.

1 . Taylor Swift 2006: Country singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 41st Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (Getty)

2 . Fearless Era 2008: Musician Taylor Swift performs onstage during MTV's Total Request Live on June 16, 2008 at the MTV Times Square Studios in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

3 . Speak Now 2010 Era: Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 50th annual Grammy awards held at the Staples Centre (Getty)