After managing to stop the spreading of pornographic deepfakes on social media only a few days ago, pop star Taylor Swift is now facing a new slew of images and clips going viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) - this time showing her support for US presidential hopeful Donald Trump.

As reported by NBC News, one of the biggest deepfakes to go viral shows Swift on the red carpet at last weekend’s Grammy Awards, as she posed for cameras. The video however has been edited to show her holding a sign that reads “Trump Won” and “Democrats cheated!” which has been viewed over 10.3 million times, according to X’s metrics.

Another post on Monday contained an edited video of Swift’s Album of the Year acceptance speech at the Grammys, which appeared to use voice-cloning technology to make it sound as though she was saying “Trump won,” “F*** Joe Biden” and “Trump 2024 bit****, let’s go.”

NBC’s research also found an additional 13 posts that contained fake videos, with eight of them not containing community notes or manipulated media labels. Despite appearing to violate the terms and conditions put in place by the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, none of the videos that show Swift engaging in election denialism has been removed as of Thursday evening US time.

The manipulated media appeared to originate from a pro-Trump X account that has over 1 million followers and is enrolled in X Premium, which gives the account a blue verification check mark and the ability to make money from ads.

A representative for X wrote “The team was made aware of this AI-generated video and we took action on almost 100 posts on February 4, 2024, under our Synthetic and Manipulated Media policy. We’re actively monitoring and when posts are found they will also be labelled as manipulated media.”

