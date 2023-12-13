Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift’s ‘surprise birthday party’ that Travis Kelce is reportedly planning

Taylor Swift surprise birthday party (Getty)

Taylor Swift is celebrating her 34th birthday day and according to reports boyfriend Travis Kelce is planning a special surprise birthday party for her. Sources claim that the Kansas City Chiefs football player may also be getting down on one knee to propose to the 1989 singer, although they have only been dating for a few months so it may be a bit early for that.

The Cruel Summer singer has recently been spotted out with friends on many dinner dates in the lead up to her birthday. Many of whom will most likely be on the VIP guestlist for her surprise party Travis Kelce is allegedly planning. Taylor Swift is well known for having huge entourage of famous pals so we can be sure her party will be the biggest celebrity bash of the year.

Taylor Swift kisses new boyfriend Travis Kelce on the cheek. Credit: Instagram/@chariah_

Who will be at Taylor Swift’s ‘surprise party’?

For Taylor Swift’s ‘surprise’ birthday party, you can expect to see besties Selena Gomez, Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, Emma Stone, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss and the Haim sisters as well as Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Jack Antonoff and Miles Teller. Not forgetting her new Kansas City Chiefs couple pals Brittany Mahomes and her husband Patrick Mahomes.

Where could Taylor Swift's ‘surprise birthday party’ be?

It was previously reported that Travis Kelce may be planning to host the event at the Prime Social Rooftop like he has done previously for a pizza party with Taylor's besties and his Kansas City. However, as the singer recently flew out of the city and is currently in New York the venue may be at the private members club Zero Bond that Taylor and her girl gang were seen leaving back in November.

What is the dress code for Taylor Swift’s surprise birthday party?

As much as we want to see everyone dressed in Taylor Swift Eras theme outfitsm the dress code will most likely be strictly red carpet glam. The singer looked stunning when she wore a ‘1989 blue’ coloured dress by Oscar de la Reta to the Eras Tour Concert movie premiere in LA. However if she wants to ‘Shake It Off’ on the dancefloor, an outfit like the custom made Roberto Cavalli co-ord set from her tour would be perfect.

Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift on her birthday?

The big question is will Travis Kelce pop the question on the night? Now for any normal person - aka non celebrity - in a new relationship of around 6 months. A nice birthday surprise gift could be some earrings, or a weekend away somewhere nice. However, this is the hottest celebrity couple of the year and Travis has basically hit the jackpot of dating one of the world's most famous women. In that case he would be stupid not to - as Beyoncé would say - “put a ring on it!”

