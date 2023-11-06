As Taylor Swift crosses paths with Princess Beatrice, is she the newest member of Taylor-Swift's girl gang?

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne crosses paths with Princess Beatrice in New York (Getty)

Taylor Swift proves that she has the biggest celebrity entourage as she is spotted leaving private members club Zero Bond with singer Selena Gomez, models Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid, plus actress Sophie Turner on Saturday evening (November 4). It just so happened that on the same evening Princess Beatrice was also spotted at the celebrity hangout although it ‘s unclear whether or not the Princess and Tay-Swift were out together, or even interacted with each other in the club. However, as Swiftie, 33, is known to love all things British we like to think that Princess Beatrice will be the next name added to Tay-Tay's girl gang.

The Cruel Summer singer's latest rerecorded album '1989 (Taylor's Version)' just debuted at number one on the Billboard charts making it the biggest selling album of her career so far. The original album was first released in 2014 and included hits such as 'Wildest Dreams', 'Blank Space' and 'Bad Blood'. The music video for the song 'Bad Blood' featured several of Swifts BFF's who she was dining out with over the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylor Swift took a night off from new romance with Travis Kelce to enjoy some girl time with her clique. The Karma singer looked effortlessly chic in a long sleeved black top, Miu Miu brown plaid skirt ($1489.00) and Stella McCartney black thigh high boots ($1850.00).

What is the Zero Bond private members?

Zero Bond also known as '0 Bond' and ‘oh, Bond’ is a private members club that opened its doors in 2020. According to their official website, Zero Bond is the "right balance between living, working, and playing can be a challenge” and is the “piece you’ve been missing to perfectly complement city living.”

Where is the Zero Bond private members club?

The private members club is situated on Bond Street in the NoHo district of New York City.

How much is it to become a member of Zero Bond?

There are three price plans for you to be able to become a member of Zero Bond: Under 28 years $2,750 per annum pus $750 initiation fee, General 28-45 years $3,850 per annum plus $1,000 initiation fee or Over 45 $4,400 per annum plus $5,000 initiation fee.

Can anyone become a member of Zero Bond club?

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you have enough money to pay for the initiation and annual membership fees then apparently all applications will be considered.

Which celebrities are members of Zero Bond private members club?