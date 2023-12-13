It’s Taylor Swift's birthday so why not treat yourself and watch the Taylor Swift Eras Tour Concert Movie (extended version)?

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie has broken records to become the highest-grossing concert film of all-time.

Happy Taylor Swift day Swifties. It's Taylor Swift's birthday and the singer is celebrating turning 34 today. You can celebrate with her by streaming and watching the Eras Tour Concert Movie right now. Why not treat yourself to the best Swiftmas gift this year and stream the extended version of the entire concert from the comfort of your sofa - just don’t forget the popcorn buckets.

Taylor Swift recently announced on her Instagram that for her birthday a fun way to celebrate her special day is for everyone to be able to watch the movie at home. This is for those of you who weren't able to get tickets, or if you haven't watched it yet or if you saw it in the cinema and just want to relive it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In her Instagram post Taylor Swift wrote: “Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home! Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer” and “Long Live” will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13”

How to watch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Movie in the UK?

Audiences in the UK can rent and stream the Taylor Swift Eras Tour Concert Movie from Prime Video or Sky Store for £15.99 from Wednesday December 13. You can also stream the movie if you are a member of Apple TV.

How to watch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Movie in the US?

You can rent and watch the movie via Prime Video in the U.S. and Canada for $19.89. Viewers can also steam the movie if you are a Microsoft, Vudu or Xfinity member (charges apply).

How long is the Taylor Swift Eras Tour Concert Movie?

The Taylor Swift Eras Tour Concert Movie is two hours 49 minutes and the extended version is around three hours long.