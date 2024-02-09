Iconic Scottish singer Lulu has announced a farewell tour as she calls time on her 60-year career. (Credit: Getty Images)

Iconic singer-songwriter Lulu has announced that her newest tour will in fact be a farewell as she calls time on her impressive 60-year career.

The Shout singer will embark on the Champagne for Lulu tour to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the release of the famous single. Speaking to Gyles Brandreth on his Rosebud podcast, she said: "This is actually - I’m announcing it for the first time now - this is my farewell tour, with family, and friends. Because last year I did a tour that was kind of gruelling - it was successful, it went well - but you need an army to be a success in your career these days.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 75-year-old, who released her first single aged only 16 years old, said that surprises were in store for fans on the farewell tour. She said: "I'm not going to tell you exactly what I'm going to do, but of course I'll have to do Boom Bang-a-Bang. The audience want to do it by themselves anyway. You can't not give people what they want - and more. If you've ever seen me on tour, just let me say, you won't have seen me like this.”

The 'Champagne for Lulu' tour will visit eight venues across the UK this April, with the celebration tour concluding at the famous London Palladium on the day of the 60th anniversary of 'Shout'. The tour dates are:

Saturday April 6 - Glenrothes, Rothes Hall

Sunday April 7 - Aberdeen, Music Hall

Tuesday April 9 - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

Wednesday April 10 - Manchester, The Bridgewater Hall

Friday April 12 - Gateshead, The Glasshouse International Centre for Music

Sunday April 14 - Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

Monday April 15 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Wednesday April 17 - London Palladium