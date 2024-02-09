Lulu: legendary Scottish singer and actress announces farewell tour for fans - dates and ticket information
Iconic singer-songwriter Lulu has announced that her newest tour will in fact be a farewell as she calls time on her impressive 60-year career.
The Shout singer will embark on the Champagne for Lulu tour to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the release of the famous single. Speaking to Gyles Brandreth on his Rosebud podcast, she said: "This is actually - I’m announcing it for the first time now - this is my farewell tour, with family, and friends. Because last year I did a tour that was kind of gruelling - it was successful, it went well - but you need an army to be a success in your career these days.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 75-year-old, who released her first single aged only 16 years old, said that surprises were in store for fans on the farewell tour. She said: "I'm not going to tell you exactly what I'm going to do, but of course I'll have to do Boom Bang-a-Bang. The audience want to do it by themselves anyway. You can't not give people what they want - and more. If you've ever seen me on tour, just let me say, you won't have seen me like this.”
The 'Champagne for Lulu' tour will visit eight venues across the UK this April, with the celebration tour concluding at the famous London Palladium on the day of the 60th anniversary of 'Shout'. The tour dates are:
- Saturday April 6 - Glenrothes, Rothes Hall
- Sunday April 7 - Aberdeen, Music Hall
- Tuesday April 9 - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
- Wednesday April 10 - Manchester, The Bridgewater Hall
- Friday April 12 - Gateshead, The Glasshouse International Centre for Music
- Sunday April 14 - Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
- Monday April 15 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall
- Wednesday April 17 - London Palladium
Tickets for the shows are snapping up quickly, and are likely to go even quicker now that Lulu has confirmed that it will be the last time to watch her perform onstage. Ticket information is available through Gigantic.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.