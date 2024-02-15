Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ant & Dec are back wit the 20th season of Saturday Night Takeaway and it's returning to ITV sooner than you'd think.

The new series will be the final one, after Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly revealed last year that the Saturday night staple would, "be our last one for a little while". The presenting duo are also known for hosting I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Britain's Got Talent and Limitless.

Teasing news about the upcoming last series on social media the pair shared that there was "loads to pack in". Here's everything you need to know about the final series of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

When is Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway on ITV?

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will be returning to ITV1 next Saturday (February 24) from 7pm. Announcing the news on social media, the duo shared that there was "loads to pack in", adding that they "wouldn't miss it for the world."

ITV have revealed that the new series will have: "loads of brand new high octane challenges, hilarious hidden camera set ups, new studio games and live surprises”. Adding that fans can expect: “a momentous magical celebration of all things Takeaway from over the years".

Who are the guests for Saturday Night Takeaway?

The new series will be welcoming special guests including Stephen Merchant as the Guest Announcer, Simon Cowell in a special "undercover" segment, an End of the Show Show with Becky Hill and Urban Theory and an introduction of the new Little Ant & Dec.

How to get tickets for Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Tickets to be in the audience for Ant & Dec's Saturday Night takeaway are usually available from The Applause Store, however there are no available tickets advertised there at this time on their show calendar.

But all is not lost, if you fancy taking part in the series or would like to nominate someone you know, applications to be on the show are still open, you can submit one here; the closing date is Friday, April 12, 2024.

Is this the last series of Saturday Night Takeaway?

Ant & Dec announced last year that this would be the final series of Saturday Night Takeaway. In a statement they said: "We've also decided that our 20th series next year will be our last one for a little while. The show takes up such a lot of our year, we just feel we need a little bit of a breather and that the show is going to take a little bit of a rest."

This is not the first time the show has taken some time off air. It originally finished in 2009, before returning to our screens on ITV four years later in 2013, so there is still hope that the presenters could reprise their roles in a few years time.

