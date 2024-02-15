Selling Sunset’s Romain Bonnet saved from choking by TV star Tarek El Moussa

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Selling Sunset’s Romain Bonnet has revealed that his friend and TV star Tarek El Moussa saved his life after he started choking. Romain had gone to a hockey game with his wife, fellow Selling Sunset star Mary Monnet and were joined by TV star Tarek and Heather El Moussa (Heather is also a star of Selling Sunset). The couples went to watch the Anaheim Ducks play the Colorado Avalanche on 2nd December, 2023.

Before the game, Romain, Mary, Tarek and Heather had dinner at the VIP Impact Club and then revealed to People magazine what happened. He said that “I couldn’t talk, I couldn’t say anything.” After realising he was choking, Romain then said “The first thought I had was to grab some water and try to drink it.” Unfortunately for Romain that made things worse. “It was at this point that I couldn’t breathe,” he recalled. This resulted in Tarek El Moussa doing the Heimlich manoeuvre on Romain.

Romain not only stars on Selling Sunset alongside his wife Mary, but is also a model and Project Manager for an Interior Design Studio, White Glove. Romain and Mary married on March 9, 2018, the couple met when Romain was looking for houses. Mary told Women’s Health in 2020 that “We hit it off from there. His modelling agency encouraged him to relocate because of all the bookings in the LA area.”

In March 2023 Mary revealed that she had suffered a septic miscarriage. and took some time out from work to heal during season seven of Selling Sunset.

According to the NHS, “Where choking is severe, the person won’t be able to speak, cry, cough or breathe. Without help, they’ll eventually become unconscious.”

“To carry out a back blow on an adult:

Stand behind them and slightly to one side. Support their chest with 1 hand. Lean them forward to the object blocking their airway will come out of their mouth, rather than moving further down.

Give up to 5 sharp blows between their shoulder blades with the heel of your hand. The heel is between the palm of your hand and your wrist.

Check if the blockage has cleared

If not, give up to 5 abdominal thrusts.