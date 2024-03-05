Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trooping the Colour returns for another year and the ballot is now open for those hoping to get tickets. The annual parade, which takes place on June 15, will see the attendance of the King, who is expected to take the salute in front of over a thousand soldiers.

This year, the Irish Guards are trooping their colour and their colonel, the Princess of Wales, is scheduled to take the review on June 8. However, Kensington Palace is yet to confirm her attendance. This would be her first official public duty after her abdominal surgery in January.

The site said: “Trooping the Colour reviewed by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales is identical to Trooping the Colour reviewed by His Majesty The King, with the exception that some additional mounted officers ride when His Majesty The King is present.

“Taking part will be over 1,400 soldiers of the Household Division and The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, including 400 musicians from the Massed Bands, all of whom will parade on Horse Guards for the second of two formal Reviews.

Princess of Wales and the Queen attending Trooping the Colour in 2023

“Trooping the Colour reviewed by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales also includes 250 soldiers from the Foot Guards who will line the processional route along The Mall. The soldiers will be inspected by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, Colonel Irish Guards.”

Trooping the Colour is the annual celebration of the King’s official birthday. There has been an annual Sovereign’s Birthday Parade since the reign of King George III. The event started in the reign of King Charles II.

How to get Trooping the Colour tickets

The British Army website said applicants can ask for up to four tickets with each costing £30 as demand is usually high. Tickets are also now on sale for the Major General’s Review on June 1 and the Colonel’s Review on June 8.