Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kate Middleton has been spotted for the first time 'alive and well'. In an exclusive picture published on gossip site, TMZ, the Princess of Wales was seen travelling in a car driven by her mum, Carole, in what could be her first public appearance after undergoing abdominal surgery two months ago.

TMZ reports that Kate was seen smiling and sporting sunglasses when the car was seen in the vicinity of Windsor Castle in London. It also appears that she was not accompanied by any other family members or security personnel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her public appearance could potentially put an end to the wild internet rumours that have been circulating for the past few weeks regarding her location and health, particularly in light of the fact that her father-in-law King Charles was still seen in public after receiving a cancer diagnosis.

Kate Middleton has been spotted near Windsor Castle, according to TMZ

Their conspiracy theories were strengthened further after her husband, Prince Williams pulled out of a memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece who died in January last year at Windsor Castle due to a personal matter. No other information was given regarding his absence.

King Charles was also not in attendance at the memorial service as he continues his ongoing treatment for cancer, but was represented by his wife, Queen Camilla. Other royals in attendance were Prince Andrew, Sarah, Duchess of York and their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. It was reported that Prince Andrew was invited to attend by the Greek Royal family and was attending as a member of the British royal family.

After undergoing abdominal surgery at The London Clinic last month, the Princess of Wales is continuing her recovery at home in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. It is still expected that she will not carry out any official royal engagements until after Easter, but this may or may not change depending on medical advice closer to the time.

Advertisement

Advertisement