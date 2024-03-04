Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bullseye star and darts commentator Tony Green has died aged 85, after a 'long battle with Alzheimer's'. Announcing his death on the show's social media pages, Bullseye said he died 'peacefully' on Monday (March 4).

The statement read: "It’s with a very heavy heart that we announce the passing of our dear friend and much loved colleague Mr Tony Green. Tony passed away peacefully today after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Our love, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Tony’s family, who we hold such affection for, to all of Tony friends and those who were lucky enough to work with him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Thank you Tony for all the memories, all the laughs (and trust us there were many!) and all the special times filming Bullseye together, what wonderful years those were and we are honoured to have shared them with you. You will be missed our dear friend. All our love, Andrew, Laura & Jane Wood X."

Born on January 29, 1939, Green made significant contributions to both the darts community and broadcasting following years of participation as an amateur player. He served as the primary commentator for the inaugural British Darts Organisation (BDO) World Championship in 1978 until the Lakeside World Professional Darts Championships in 2016, which marked the conclusion of his tenure with the broadcaster.

Bullseye star Tony Green has died aged 85. (Picture: Bullseye)

Green rose to prominence through his appearances on the Sunday afternoon ITV darts program, Bullseye, hosted by the late Jim Bowen, who died in March 2018 at the age of 80.

The show, where contestants competed for various prizes, garnered widespread attention, with Green's commentary distinguished by his memorable catchphrases, notably 'And Bully's special prize...'. During its peak in the 1980s, Bullseye attracted an audience of up to 20 million viewers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In December 2010, it was reported on the BDO website that Green had received a diagnosis of tongue cancer, leading to his absence from commentating on the 2011 Lakeside World Darts Championship. However, he made a swift recovery and returned to his duties in 2012.

Tributes have since poured in for Green, with fans describing his death as 'upsetting'. One said: "I’m sitting here watching Bullseye, saddened by this news. Tony and Jim reunited at the heavenly bar, Bristow will be there somewhere as well. RIP."