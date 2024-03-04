Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The official cause of death of US actor Richard Lewis died has been revealed to be 'cardiopulmonary arrest', or cardiac arrest. The Curb Your Enthusiasm comedian died on February 27 'peacefully at his home' in Los Angeles the night after "suffering a heart attack" at the age of 76.

According to his death certificate which was obtained by The Blast on Friday (March 1), Parkinson’s disease was listed as his secondary cause of death. Lewis had been diagnosed with the illness in 2021. He then retired from his comedy career as a result and had been privately battling the condition in the years following his diagnosis.

Cardiac arrest, according to the British Heart Foundation, is when your heart suddenly stops pumping blood around your body and is caused by a dangerous abnormal heart rhythm (arrhythmia), which happens when the electrical system in the heart isn’t working properly.

Actor/comedian Richard Lewis attends AFI's 41st Life Achievement Award Tribute to Mel Brooks at Dolby Theatre on June 6, 2013 in Hollywood, California. 23647_006_JK_0002.JPG (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for AFI)

A spokesperson for HBO, which streams Curb Your Enthusiasm, said: "We are heartbroken to learn that Richard Lewis has passed away. His comedic brilliance, wit and talent were unmatched. Richard will always be a cherished member of the HBO and Curb Your Enthusiasm families…”

In 2020, Lewis discussed his decision to return to the show in his later years, despite having undergone two back surgeries for excruciating pain, in an interview with the Chicago Tribune. He said: "After 20 years of being associated with the whole show, it was too much on my mind that I couldn't let (Larry David) down."

Less than three weeks before his death, Lewis shared some optimistic words about his health with People magazine after missing the season 12 premiere party for Curb Your Enthusiasm on January 30. He said at the time: “I have some occasional walking difficulties with Parkinson's the last couple of years. It's not major. I'm getting through it fine so far, but I didn't want to go to, spend five or six hours mingling with so many people. It's just asking for trouble.”