Comedians Larry David (L) and Richard Lewis attend the Launch of ELLE Magazines Premiere Green Issue at the Pacific Design Center on April 11, 2006 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images)

US Comedian Richard Lewis has died at the age of 76, as reported earlier today, leaving behind an incredible career in comedy, beginning as a stand-up performer and later moving into the realms of television and film. But for many, it was his appearances alongside close friend Larry David in “Curb Your Enthusiasm” which brought him to the attention of newer audiences.

It was always going to happen though, given the parallels between Lewis and David, and how close they had become throughout their lives. "Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he's been like a brother to me," David said in a statement shared on the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Instagram page.

But those sentiments of course mean nothing in the series, where Richard and Larry had some of the biggest, and with it funniest, arguments throughout the show that almost rivalled those David had with his Cheryl Hines, who played his wife in the show. So what are some of NationalWorld TV’s favourite episodes of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” when Richard Lewis almost stole the show from its creator?

What are some of the best episodes of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” with Richard Lewis?

The Larry David Sandwich (S05E01)

At his favourite deli, Leo's, the owner, Leo has named a sandwich after him but Larry is disgusted by the contents: onions, capers, white fish, sable and cream cheese. Richard is unhappy even though the sandwich, in Larry’s words to Ted Danson in the episode, “sucks” and manages to convince Leo to change the name of the sandwich to “The Richard Lewis,” which promptly aggravates Larry leading to an argument during a Rosh Hashanah celebration.

The Ski Lift (S05E08)

Richard Lewis's storyline revolves around his urgent need for a kidney transplant. Larry David, eager to help his friend, suggests giving Richard's baseball card to Ben Heineman, the head of the kidney transplant consortium, to foster a connection. However, the plan hits a snag when the baseball goes missing, leading Larry to suspect Richard's nurse, Lisa, of stealing it. Despite this setback, Ben offers to prioritize Richard's name on the transplant list. In an attempt to update Richard on the failed plan, Larry borrows Rachel's phone, further fueling his suspicion that the nurse may have concealed it in her, ahem, “unusually large” female reproductive organ.

Foisted (S09E01)

Richard is dealing with the death of his beloved parakeet, and he expects Larry to offer him some empathy and support. However, Larry's lack of sensitivity and inability to connect emotionally with Richard's grief only serves to further strain their friendship - meanwhile, Larry’s appearance on “The Jimmy Kimmel” show ends up with him ultimately having a fatwa declared on him.

The Bat Mitzvah (S06E10)

In the first episode of the sixth season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm." In this episode, Larry, attending a Bat Mitzvah, suggests Michael McKean to Richard for directing his new play, not realizing their past history. This recommendation leads to a series of comedic misunderstandings and tensions between Richard and Michael.

The Special Section (S03E06)

Having become interested in yoga, Richard Lewis gives Larry David a mantra to help him deal with stressful situations. The mantra is "Fatwa Larry." Richard suggests that Larry should adopt the mindset of someone who has received a fatwa (a religious decree or condemnation) and thus has nothing left to lose. By embracing this mantra, Larry can confront difficult situations with fearlessness and nonchalance.

Throughout the episode, Larry tries to apply the "Fatwa Larry" mantra in various scenarios, using it as a coping mechanism to navigate awkward encounters and social dilemmas. The mantra becomes a recurring theme in the season, symbolizing Larry's defiance and refusal to conform to societal norms and expectations.

Where can I stream the episodes of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” mentioned?