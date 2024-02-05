Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 hits UK screens today with the first episode, Atlanta. The season opener sees Larry head to Georgia to attend the birthday party of a prominent businessman, whilst Leon pays a visit to his Auntie Rae.

The sitcom follows a fictional version of Larry David, the comic genius who wrote Seinfeld, as he looks for new purpose in life after the show comes to an end. Larry manages to turn everyday events into catastrophes, and has become incapable of moderating his personality, especially around those he doesn’t like.

Curb Your Enthusiasm returns for final season on Sky Comedy

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Is there a trailer for Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12?

Yes, watch it here:

Who is in the cast of Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12?

Larry David as himself

Cheryl Hines as Larry's ex-wife, Cheryl

Jeff Garlin as Jeff Greene, Larry's friend and talent manager

Susie Essman as Susie Greene, Jeff's wife

J.B. Smoove as Leon Black, Larry's friend and housemate

Richard Lewis as himself, Larry's friend

Ted Danson as himself, Larry's friend

Vince Vaughn

Tracey Ullman

Larry heads to Atlanta in season 12 opener

When is Curb Your Enthusiasm on in the UK?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first episode of season 12, Atlanta, aired in the UK on Sky Comedy (channel 113) on Monday February 5 at 3am. However, for those who didn’t stay up until the early hours to catch the premiere, the episode is repeated at 9pm on Monday, and again at 10pm on Thursday February 8.

The Monday repeat will be followed by the 1999 spoof documentary, Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm, at 9.45pm. The mockumentary follows the Seinfeld writer as he tries to make a return to stand-up comedy and inspired the show which has since become one of the most popular modern American sitcoms.

Later episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 will air at the same times, with the premiere on Mondays at 3am, followed by repeats at 9pm the dame say, and on Thursdays at 10pm.

How many episodes are there in Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12?

There are 10 episodes in season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, the same as in every season of the show to date. This means the season 12 finale will air in the UK on Monday April 8.

Is it the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yes, despite the show’s popularity it was confirmed ahead of the season 12 premiere that it would be the final season.