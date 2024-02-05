Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12: UK release date and time, cast with Larry David and Tracey Ullman, and trailer
Larry David’s popular sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm returns for season 12 on Sky Comedy
Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 hits UK screens today with the first episode, Atlanta. The season opener sees Larry head to Georgia to attend the birthday party of a prominent businessman, whilst Leon pays a visit to his Auntie Rae.
The sitcom follows a fictional version of Larry David, the comic genius who wrote Seinfeld, as he looks for new purpose in life after the show comes to an end. Larry manages to turn everyday events into catastrophes, and has become incapable of moderating his personality, especially around those he doesn’t like.
Is there a trailer for Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12?
Yes, watch it here:
Who is in the cast of Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12?
- Larry David as himself
- Cheryl Hines as Larry's ex-wife, Cheryl
- Jeff Garlin as Jeff Greene, Larry's friend and talent manager
- Susie Essman as Susie Greene, Jeff's wife
- J.B. Smoove as Leon Black, Larry's friend and housemate
- Richard Lewis as himself, Larry's friend
- Ted Danson as himself, Larry's friend
- Vince Vaughn
- Tracey Ullman
When is Curb Your Enthusiasm on in the UK?
The first episode of season 12, Atlanta, aired in the UK on Sky Comedy (channel 113) on Monday February 5 at 3am. However, for those who didn’t stay up until the early hours to catch the premiere, the episode is repeated at 9pm on Monday, and again at 10pm on Thursday February 8.
The Monday repeat will be followed by the 1999 spoof documentary, Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm, at 9.45pm. The mockumentary follows the Seinfeld writer as he tries to make a return to stand-up comedy and inspired the show which has since become one of the most popular modern American sitcoms.
Later episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 will air at the same times, with the premiere on Mondays at 3am, followed by repeats at 9pm the dame say, and on Thursdays at 10pm.
How many episodes are there in Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12?
There are 10 episodes in season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, the same as in every season of the show to date. This means the season 12 finale will air in the UK on Monday April 8.
Is it the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm?
Yes, despite the show’s popularity it was confirmed ahead of the season 12 premiere that it would be the final season.
The show almost ended several times before - in the season five finale Larry David’s character ‘dies’ for a brief moment, though he came back to life and the series returned two years later. The show also went on a six year hiatus between seasons eight and nine. However, this time the show really is coming to and, 24 years after the series started.
