Full Line-up of The Great Celebrity Bake Off revealed 2024 (Channel 4)

Channel 4 has revealed the full list of the celebrities that will be baking in the tent for this year Great Celebrity Bake Off. Spice Girl Mel B was recently confirmed as the first contestant taking part in the baking competition which raises money for cancer. The celebrities joining Mel B who was the first contestant to be confirmed are:

Adam Hills - comedian & presenter

Danny Dyer - actor

David O'Doherty - comedian and actor

Dermot O'Leary - TV presenter

Fern Brady - Comedian

Gabby Logan - TV presenter

Greg James - Radio host

Jodie Whittaker - actress

Joe Locke - actor

Leigh Francis - comedian

Munya Chawawa - broadcaster and satirist

Oti Mabuse - Professional dancer and TV star

Paloma Faith - singer

The Reverend Richard Coles - broadcaster and writer

Rhod Gilbert - comedian

Sara Cox - broadcaster

Spencer Matthews - reality star

Suzi Ruffell - comedian

Yinka Bokinni - presenter and documentary filmmaker

Scary Spice Mel B [Melanie Brown] has been confirmed as the first contestant to compete in this year's The Great Celebrity Bake Off: Stand Up To Cancer.

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The news was confirmed by showbiz reporter Richard Arnold on Friday’s Good Morning Britain. Speaking to hosts Rob Rinder and Charlotte Hawkins Richard said: “GMB has some insider info and we can reveal one of the celebs laying out parchment paper for the new series is the one and only... drum roll... it's Mel B! Scary will be bringing her own brand of spice.”

Mel B will be following in the footsteps of fellow Spice Girl Geri Horner who starred in the series in 2016. During the series Geri Horner wowed the judges with her ginger biscuits and beetroot chocolate cake.

Two Spice Girls down, three to go. Could Mel C, Emma Bunton or even Posh Spice herself Victoria Beckham be lined up to join the next series?

David and Victoria's eldest son Brooklyn Beckham recently opened a pop-up restaurant in London to showcase his skills. Husband David Beckham has also been known to enjoy cooking. Maybe Posh Spice could get some baking tips from her family and appear on the show next year - then again I think she prefers to only eat salmon and vegetables so cakes might not be her speciality.

Advertisement

Advertisement