The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024: Full line-up revealed including Danny Dyer, Mel B and Paloma Faith
Scary Spice is first star to be announced to be in the The Great Celebrity Bake Off: Stand Up To Cancer - full lineup revealed
Channel 4 has revealed the full list of the celebrities that will be baking in the tent for this year Great Celebrity Bake Off. Spice Girl Mel B was recently confirmed as the first contestant taking part in the baking competition which raises money for cancer. The celebrities joining Mel B who was the first contestant to be confirmed are:
- Adam Hills - comedian & presenter
- Danny Dyer - actor
- David O'Doherty - comedian and actor
- Dermot O'Leary - TV presenter
- Fern Brady - Comedian
- Gabby Logan - TV presenter
- Greg James - Radio host
- Jodie Whittaker - actress
- Joe Locke - actor
- Leigh Francis - comedian
- Munya Chawawa - broadcaster and satirist
- Oti Mabuse - Professional dancer and TV star
- Paloma Faith - singer
- The Reverend Richard Coles - broadcaster and writer
- Rhod Gilbert - comedian
- Sara Cox - broadcaster
- Spencer Matthews - reality star
- Suzi Ruffell - comedian
- Yinka Bokinni - presenter and documentary filmmaker
Scary Spice Mel B [Melanie Brown] has been confirmed as the first contestant to compete in this year's The Great Celebrity Bake Off: Stand Up To Cancer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The news was confirmed by showbiz reporter Richard Arnold on Friday’s Good Morning Britain. Speaking to hosts Rob Rinder and Charlotte Hawkins Richard said: “GMB has some insider info and we can reveal one of the celebs laying out parchment paper for the new series is the one and only... drum roll... it's Mel B! Scary will be bringing her own brand of spice.”
Mel B will be following in the footsteps of fellow Spice Girl Geri Horner who starred in the series in 2016. During the series Geri Horner wowed the judges with her ginger biscuits and beetroot chocolate cake.
Two Spice Girls down, three to go. Could Mel C, Emma Bunton or even Posh Spice herself Victoria Beckham be lined up to join the next series?
David and Victoria's eldest son Brooklyn Beckham recently opened a pop-up restaurant in London to showcase his skills. Husband David Beckham has also been known to enjoy cooking. Maybe Posh Spice could get some baking tips from her family and appear on the show next year - then again I think she prefers to only eat salmon and vegetables so cakes might not be her speciality.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It wouldn’t be the first time an A-List star baked in the tent. Last year iconic Friends actor David Schwimmer featured on the series. The official start date for the series has not yet been confirmed but new contestants will be announced in the coming weeks.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.