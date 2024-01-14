Seinfeld star Peter Crombie dies after brief illness
Seinfeld star Peter Crombie has passed away at the age of 71 after a brief illness
Seinfeld star Peter Crombie has passed away after a brief illness, he was 71. The American actor played the part of ‘Crazy’ Joe Davola on the US sitcom. Peter Crombie passed away at a health care facility in Palm Springs in California. He appeared on five episodes of the hit television programme.
The New York Times reported that “He had been recovering from unspecified surgery, said his ex-wife Nadine Kijner, who confirmed his death. In his role as Joe Davola, Mr Crombie played a temperamental character who stalks Jerry-a semi-fictionalized version of the comedian Jerry Seinfeld-and develops a deep hatred of him.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
As well as appearing in Seinfeld, Peter Crombie also had role in the movies, ‘Seven,’ ‘Rising Sun,’ and ‘Born on the’ Fourth of July’ Peter Crombie grew up in a neighbourhood outside of Chicago and met his ex-wife Nadine Kijner in Boston in the late 1980s. The couple married in 1991 but remained friends after their divorce after almost six years of marriage.
The New York Post also reported that “Larry Charles, a ‘Seinfeld’ writer, also offered praise for Mr Crombie. He said on social media that “His portrayal of Joe Davola managed to feel real and grounded and psychopathic and absurd and hilarious all at the same time.”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.