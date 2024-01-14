Seinfeld star Peter Crombie has passed away at the age of 71 after a brief illness

Seinfeld star Peter Crombie has passed away after a brief illness, he was 71. The American actor played the part of ‘Crazy’ Joe Davola on the US sitcom. Peter Crombie passed away at a health care facility in Palm Springs in California. He appeared on five episodes of the hit television programme.

The New York Times reported that “He had been recovering from unspecified surgery, said his ex-wife Nadine Kijner, who confirmed his death. In his role as Joe Davola, Mr Crombie played a temperamental character who stalks Jerry-a semi-fictionalized version of the comedian Jerry Seinfeld-and develops a deep hatred of him.”

As well as appearing in Seinfeld, Peter Crombie also had role in the movies, ‘Seven,’ ‘Rising Sun,’ and ‘Born on the’ Fourth of July’ Peter Crombie grew up in a neighbourhood outside of Chicago and met his ex-wife Nadine Kijner in Boston in the late 1980s. The couple married in 1991 but remained friends after their divorce after almost six years of marriage.