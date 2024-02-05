Alan Partridge travels by helicopter from Norwich to London after attending the 'Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa' world premiere at Norwich's Hollywood Cinema (Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Studiocanal)

Beloved comedic character Alan Partridge is set to make a comeback in a new docuseries that documents his reintegration into British life following a year-long stint in Saudi Arabia.

Titled "And Did Those Feet… With Alan Partridge" (or ADTFWAP for the #toktik generation), the series will trace the presenter's - played by Steve Coogan - journey as he comes to the realisation that a crucial element is absent from his life.

Over six 30-minute episodes, what initially appears to be a documentary on homecoming will evolve into an exploration of the mental health challenges confronting the United Kingdom.

Sarah Monteith, chief executive of production company Baby Cow, said: “We’re delighted Alan’s back from Saudi Arabia with his appetite for broadcasting undiminished. ADTFWAP promises to be exactly the sort of uncompromising, state-of-the-nation piece that the country needs, almost as much as he does.”

Jon Petrie, BBC director of comedy commissioning, said: “Alan Partridge is the most iconic comedy character in the UK. The wonderful Steve Coogan and Neil and Rob Gibbons continue to innovate and create an even richer world for Alan to inhabit.

“This unflinching look at the state of the UK through Alan’s eyes promises to add more brilliance to the Partridge canon.”

The series is one of six new comedy shows announced by Petrie, with Greg Davies’ The Cleaner and Man Like Mobeen from Guz Khan also set to make a return.

Coogan is known for playing his most famous comic creation in the TV show I’m Alan Partridge, which ended in 2002.

He has since reprised his role for other Partridge projects, which have added to an ever-expanding "Partridgeverse" (my word) comprising - and conquering - multiple mediums including TV series, stage shows, web series, podcasts, and books.

One of Partridge/Coogan's best loved recent outings was This Time With Alan Partridge, which followed Partridge as he was given the chance to co-host fictional weekday magazine show This Time.