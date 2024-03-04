Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Actor Mark Dodson, who voiced iconic characters in films such as 'Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi' and 'Gremlins', has died aged 64.

Dodson died after suffering a "massive heart attack" while traveling to attend a fan convention in Indiana, his daughter told TMZ. The actor, who was best-known for his involvement in the fan favourite films, regularly made appearances at conventions up until his death.

He is best-known for his role as Salacious Crumb in Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi, while also voicing the legendary Mogwai in Gremlins. His turn in the 1984 horror-fantasy film saw children across the world attempt to imitate his voice.