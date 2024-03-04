Mark Dodson: Star Wars and Gremlins voice actor dies aged 64 after 'massive heart attack'
Actor Mark Dodson, who voiced iconic characters in films such as 'Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi' and 'Gremlins', has died aged 64.
Dodson died after suffering a "massive heart attack" while traveling to attend a fan convention in Indiana, his daughter told TMZ. The actor, who was best-known for his involvement in the fan favourite films, regularly made appearances at conventions up until his death.
He is best-known for his role as Salacious Crumb in Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi, while also voicing the legendary Mogwai in Gremlins. His turn in the 1984 horror-fantasy film saw children across the world attempt to imitate his voice.
He appeared in cult horror films 'Day Of The Dead' in 1985. Dodson would also go on to lend his voice to video games throughout the years, including in the Ghostrunner series of games, and reprising his role as Salacious Crumb in 2022's Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
