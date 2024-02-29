Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

TV chef Dave Myers, known as one half of the cooking duo The Hairy Bikers, has died aged 66 following a two-year battle with cancer.

Myers's death was confirmed by his Hairy Bikers partner Si King, who said in a statement on social media: “Hi everyone, I’m afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave’s wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home. All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

King added: “Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya."

Myers and King are known for their popular Hairy Bikers TV shows and cookbooks, and became a staple of British cooking television. The bearded pair would often tour the UK and abroad on their motorbikes, offering and sampling cuisines from across the globe. 'The Hairy Bikers Go West' is the newest series from Myers and King, which is currently airing on the BBC.

Myers, who was born in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, reached new fans when he featured on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 alongside dance partner Karen Hauer. In May 2022, he announced that he had began receiving treatment for an undisclosed cancer.

Advertisement

Advertisement