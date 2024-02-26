Once Upon a Time and Supernatural actor Chris Gauthier dies age 48
Chris Gauthier who played Smee in Once Upon a Time, has died at the age of 48.
The Luton-born actor's death was confirmed by his talent agency TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent. They released a statement which reads: "We can confirm that our dear friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away on Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48."
It continued: "His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally. On behalf of his family, we do ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly."
Gauthier's cause of death was given as an unspecified short illness, with the Mirror reporting, he had passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly".
The actor was best known for his role as Captain Hook’s first mate William Smee in Disney mashup drama Once Upon a Time. His other notable roles included Ronald Reznick in Supernatural and Phil in A Series of Unfortunate Events. His was also known for starring in Legends of Tomorrow, Sanctuary and Joe Pickett.
Tributes to Gauthier have poured in, with Colin O’Donoghue, who played Captain Killian ‘Hook’ Jones on Once Upon a Time writing on Instagram: "Rest in Peace Chris! Heartbroken! My love and thoughts go out to Erin and the boys! You will be missed brother! You were the real captain!!"
