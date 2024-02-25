Star Trek and Marvel actor Kenneth Mitchell dies aged 49
and live on Freeview channel 276
Actor Kenneth Mitchell has passed away at the age of 49. He starred in Captain Marvel and a Star Trek series, and had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease, ALS, five and half years ago.
On his Instagram page, his family released a statement which read: "With heavy hearts we annouce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend to many.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Born in Toronto, Canada, on November 25, 1974, to Diane and David Mitchell, Ken was widely known as an actor in many films and television shows. He's portrayed an Olympic hopeful, an apocalypse survivor, an astronaut, a superhero's dad and four unique Star Trekkers. But to those close to him he was known as a hope seeker, daydreamer, dream believer, soccer player, beach walker, bear hugger, landscape designer, garden grower, canoe paddler, happy camper, nature explorer, cat lover, infectious laugher, gift giver, note sender, movie goer, art maker, music listener, sports connoisseur, detailed particular , Leafs supporter, world traveller, uncle joker, younger brother, Susan's partner, and more than anything else a proud father."
The tribute contineud by acknowledging Kenneth's battle with ALS. The tribute ended with these words. "Kenneth requests that any gifts be directed towards ALS research in support of his children."
Kenneth Mitchell played the titular character's father Joseph Danvers in Captain Marvel and was married to actress Susan May Pratt, the couple share two children together. He revealed that he was suffering with ALS in an interview with People magazine in 2020. "The moment they told us it was (ALS), it was like I was in my own movie," he revealed. "That's what it felt like, like I was watching that scene when someone is being told that they have a terminal illness. It was just a complete disbelief, a shock."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.