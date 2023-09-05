The Rob Burrow documentary, 'Living with MND,' is shortlisted for a National Television award in the 2023 Authored Documentary category

Holly Willoughby was seen holding back tears as Rob Burrow paid tribute to his wife Lindsey on ITV’s This Morning. The couple were joined by their two daughters, Macy, 11, and Maya, 8, to discuss the impact of their documentary, Living with MND, which is shortlisted for a National Television award in the 2023 Authored Documentary category. The awards ceremony takes place on Tuesday 5 September at London’s O2.

The Mirror reported that “Rob, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019 at 37, revealed the family have a ‘no-tear’ policy and try to remain as positive as possible while showing others you can live a happy life after an MND diagnosis.”

Rob went on to say on ITV’s This Morning that he is “amazed by Lindsey, every day.” He also revealed that “The documentary isn’t really about me, it’s about her and it’s for everyone who cares for someone. It can be a very dark and lonely place at times but Lindsey always makes me feel like we’re carrying on in the most normal way we possibly can.”

In August 2023, the MNDA, the Motor Neurone Disease Association explained on their website about Rob’s documentary Living with MND which premiered on BBC2 in October 2022. It said, “This is the second time a documentary featuring Rob has been shortlisted for an NTA, after his first documentary Rob Burrow: My Year with MND received recognition in 2021.”

When did Rob Burrow meet his wife Lindsey and when did they get married?

Rob and Lindsey are childhood sweethearts and married in 2006. They have three children, Macy, Maya and Jackson.

Which other documentaries are shortlisted in the 2023 Authored Documentary category?

Alongside Rob Burrow’s documentary Living with MND, the other documentaries shortlisted are Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction, Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now and Deborah James: Bowelbabe In Her Own Words.

How can you watch The National Television Awards 2023?