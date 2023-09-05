Coronation Street actress Maureen Lipman is taking her new man to the NTAs, two years after death of her partner

NTA nominee Maureen Lipman is set to have her first red carpet, couple debut with a new man at the National Television Awards tonight.

The Coronation Street star, 77, who plays Tyrone’s grandma Evelyn Plummer in the ITV soap recently shared that she will be taking her new “gentleman friend” to the event. According to The Irish Mirror “his name is David and the pair reportedly met sometime after her previous partner computer expert Guido Castro - who suffered from Parkinson's Disease died in January 2021 at the age of 84 after contracting Covid."

The actress who was made a Dame in 2020 never expected to find love later in life explained it's a: “gift to have a relationship again”. The actress has been nominated for the Best Serial Drama Performance at the National Television Awards.

Couples that made their debut at the National Television Awards

The last couple to make their debut was when Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett walked the red carpet together for the first time as a married couple in September 2021. The couple had married in Hampshire the month prior.

Anne-Marie Corbett looked stunning in a strapless lemon yellow dress whilst Ant McPartlin looked smart in a sharp black tuxedo. The newlyweds attend the event alongside Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali Astall.

That same year Another Level singer Dane Bowers and Love Island star Laura Anderson squashed split rumours as they made their first red carpet debut as a couple. However the couple officially split in February 2023. Laura is expecting her first child with ex-boyfriend Hollyoaks actor Gary Lucy.

Back in January 2020 The Only Way Is Essex star Joey Essex made his couple debut with Ex On the Beach co-star Lorena Medina. The couple packed on the PDA as they walked the red carpet as Joey revealed to OK! Online he was “in love”.

The relationship ended a month later after Joey Essex was pictured entering Rita Ora’s house in the early hours of the morning.