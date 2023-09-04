NTAs Awards 2023: when are the National Television Awards, nominations, host Joel Dommett, can you still vote?
Time is running out for fans to vote for their favourite show at the NTAs
The National Television Awards will be returning to our screens this week.
Shows that have picked up nominations include Love Island, Netflix’s Wednesday and ITV’s This Morning which will be defending its title for Best Daytime TV programme. This is the first time it has been nominated following the Phillip Schofield scandal in May, which saw the long term presenter resign.
The awards are voted for by members of the public, with voting for your favourite TV show now reaching the final stages. NTAs host Joel Dommett will reveal the winners live tomorrow (5 September) night at London’s O2 Arena.
So, when are the NTAs, who is nominated, who is hosting, can you still vote and how can you watch it? Here’s everything you need to know.
When are the National Television Awards?
The NTAs Awards 2023 will take place on Tuesday 5 September at 7.30pm in London’s O2 Arena.
Who is nominated?
There will be plenty of awards up for grabs across a total of 16 categories. Here is the complete list of nominations for the NTAs Awards:
New Drama
- Beyond Paradise
- Blue Lights
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Wednesday
Reality Competition
- Love Island
- Race Across the World
- SAS: Who Dares Wins
- The Traitors
Authored Documentary
- Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words
- Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now
- Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction
- Rob Burrow: Living with MND
Returning Drama
- Call the Midwife
- Happy Valley
- Stranger Things
- Vera
TV Presenter
- Alison Hammond
- Ant & Dec
- Bradley Walsh
- Claudia Winkleman
- Martin Lewis
Factual
- Clarkson’s Farm
- Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
- Sort Your Life Out
- The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
Drama Performance
- Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera
- India Amarteifio, Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- James Norton, Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley
- Judy Parfitt, Sister Monica Joan, Call The Midwife
- Sarah Lancashire, Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
- Gogglebox
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
- The Masked Singer
Serial Drama
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
TV Interview
- Louis Theroux Interviews…
- Piers Morgan Uncensored
- The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show
- The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama Performance
- Charlotte Jordan, Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street
- Danielle Harold, Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders
- Dominic Brunt, Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale
- Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street
Quiz Game Show
- Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
- Richard Osman’s House Of Games
- The 1% Club
- The Chase Celebrity Special
Rising Star
- Benjamin Chivers, Isaac, The Devil’s Hour
- Bobby Brazier, Freddie Slater, EastEnders
- Channique Sterling-Brown, Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street
- Lewis Cope, Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale
Daytime
- Loose Women
- The Chase
- The Repair Shop
- This Morning
Comedy
- Brassic
- Ghosts
- Ted Lasso
- Young Sheldon
Talent Show
- Britain’s Got Talent
- Strictly Come Dancing
- The Great British Bake Off
- The Great British Sewing Bee
Who will host the NTAs?
Comedian Joel Dommett will be returning as host for the NTAs after he replaced David Walliams in 2021.
Speaking about the upcoming award show in an interview with Metro he revealed it was an “absolute joy” to be asked back to present for a third time. Dommett said: “It’s just a great night, I really think it’s wonderful, and all the nominees… it’s just amazing that they’re all on that list.”
He continued: “I find myself very annoying. So to be invited back for a third time, I find an absolute joy.”
Dommett’s wife is currently heavily pregnant, with the TV presenter joking on This Morning on Monday (4 September) that it would be his “dream” if his wife went into labour on the night. Dommett told Willoughby and Hammond: “It’s my dream, I think, that it happens tomorrow night and I arrive at the hospital in a tuxedo!”
Is voting for the NTAs still open?
Voting for the NTAs is still open, however fans don’t have long to have their say, with the vote closing at noon on Tuesday 5 September.
Viewers can pick their favourite shows by voting online on the National TV Awards website, it’s free to vote, just follow the link and instructions provided. Alternatively, you can also vote by phone if you call 0905 647 2023. Calls cost 25p per minute plus your network access charge, and should last no longer than seven minutes.
How can I watch the NTAs?
The NTAs will be available to watch live this Tuesday on ITV One from 7.30pm.