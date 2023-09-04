Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Woman and two children killed in crash with double-decker bus
Carlos Sainz chases down thieves who stole £500K watch after Monza GP
'We're doing a f*****g good job': Keegan bullish over schools crisis
Dallas and Sherlock Holmes star Gayle Hunnicutt dies aged 80
Go-ahead to pump sewage into River Thames - despite 24,000 petition
Man who killed 2 people in rampage sectioned under Mental Health Act

NTAs Awards 2023: when are the National Television Awards, nominations, host Joel Dommett, can you still vote?

Time is running out for fans to vote for their favourite show at the NTAs

Sarah McCann
By Sarah McCann
3 minutes ago

The National Television Awards will be returning to our screens this week.

Shows that have picked up nominations include Love Island, Netflix’s Wednesday and ITV’s This Morning which will be defending its title for Best Daytime TV programme. This is the first time it has been nominated following the Phillip Schofield scandal in May, which saw the long term presenter resign.

The awards are voted for by members of the public, with voting for your favourite TV show now reaching the final stages. NTAs host Joel Dommett will reveal the winners live tomorrow (5 September) night at London’s O2 Arena.

Most Popular

So, when are the NTAs, who is nominated, who is hosting, can you still vote and how can you watch it? Here’s everything you need to know.

When are the National Television Awards?

The NTAs Awards 2023 will take place on Tuesday 5 September at 7.30pm in London’s O2 Arena.

The National Television Awards 2023 will take place on Tuesday 5 September (Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)The National Television Awards 2023 will take place on Tuesday 5 September (Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
The National Television Awards 2023 will take place on Tuesday 5 September (Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Who is nominated?

There will be plenty of awards up for grabs across a total of 16 categories. Here is the complete list of nominations for the NTAs Awards:

New Drama

  • Beyond Paradise
  • Blue Lights
  • Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
  • Wednesday

Reality Competition

  • Love Island
  • Race Across the World
  • SAS: Who Dares Wins
  • The Traitors

Authored Documentary

  • Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words
  • Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now
  • Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction
  • Rob Burrow: Living with MND

Returning Drama

  • Call the Midwife
  • Happy Valley
  • Stranger Things
  • Vera

TV Presenter

  • Alison Hammond
  • Ant & Dec
  • Bradley Walsh
  • Claudia Winkleman
  • Martin Lewis

Factual

  • Clarkson’s Farm
  • Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
  • Sort Your Life Out
  • The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Drama Performance

  • Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera
  • India Amarteifio, Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
  • James Norton, Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley
  • Judy Parfitt, Sister Monica Joan, Call The Midwife
  • Sarah Lancashire, Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

  • Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
  • Gogglebox
  • I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
  • The Masked Singer

Serial Drama

  • Coronation Street
  • EastEnders
  • Emmerdale
  • Hollyoaks

TV Interview

  • Louis Theroux Interviews…
  • Piers Morgan Uncensored
  • The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show
  • The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama Performance

  • Charlotte Jordan, Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street
  • Danielle Harold, Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders
  • Dominic Brunt, Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale
  • Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street

Quiz Game Show

  • Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
  • Richard Osman’s House Of Games
  • The 1% Club
  • The Chase Celebrity Special

Rising Star

  • Benjamin Chivers, Isaac, The Devil’s Hour
  • Bobby Brazier, Freddie Slater, EastEnders
  • Channique Sterling-Brown, Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street
  • Lewis Cope, Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale

Daytime

  • Loose Women
  • The Chase
  • The Repair Shop
  • This Morning

Comedy

  • Brassic
  • Ghosts
  • Ted Lasso
  • Young Sheldon

Talent Show

  • Britain’s Got Talent
  • Strictly Come Dancing
  • The Great British Bake Off
  • The Great British Sewing Bee

Who will host the NTAs?

Comedian Joel Dommett will be returning as host for the NTAs after he replaced David Walliams in 2021.

Joel Dommett and wife Hannah Cooper at the NTAs in 2022 (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)Joel Dommett and wife Hannah Cooper at the NTAs in 2022 (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Joel Dommett and wife Hannah Cooper at the NTAs in 2022 (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Speaking about the upcoming award show in an interview with Metro he revealed it was an “absolute joy” to be asked back to present for a third time. Dommett said: “It’s just a great night, I really think it’s wonderful, and all the nominees… it’s just amazing that they’re all on that list.”

He continued: “I find myself very annoying. So to be invited back for a third time, I find an absolute joy.”

Dommett’s wife is currently heavily pregnant, with the TV presenter joking on This Morning on Monday (4 September) that it would be his “dream” if his wife went into labour on the night. Dommett told Willoughby and Hammond: “It’s my dream, I think, that it happens tomorrow night and I arrive at the hospital in a tuxedo!”

Is voting for the NTAs still open?

Voting for the NTAs is still open, however fans don’t have long to have their say, with the vote closing at noon on Tuesday 5 September.

Viewers can pick their favourite shows by voting online on the National TV Awards website, it’s free to vote, just follow the link and instructions provided. Alternatively, you can also vote by phone if you call 0905 647 2023. Calls cost 25p per minute plus your network access charge, and should last no longer than seven minutes.

How can I watch the NTAs?

The NTAs will be available to watch live this Tuesday on ITV One from 7.30pm.

Related topics:Nominations