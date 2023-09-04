Time is running out for fans to vote for their favourite show at the NTAs

The National Television Awards will be returning to our screens this week.

Shows that have picked up nominations include Love Island, Netflix’s Wednesday and ITV’s This Morning which will be defending its title for Best Daytime TV programme. This is the first time it has been nominated following the Phillip Schofield scandal in May, which saw the long term presenter resign.

The awards are voted for by members of the public, with voting for your favourite TV show now reaching the final stages. NTAs host Joel Dommett will reveal the winners live tomorrow (5 September) night at London’s O2 Arena.

So, when are the NTAs, who is nominated, who is hosting, can you still vote and how can you watch it? Here’s everything you need to know.

When are the National Television Awards?

The NTAs Awards 2023 will take place on Tuesday 5 September at 7.30pm in London’s O2 Arena.

The National Television Awards 2023 will take place on Tuesday 5 September (Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Who is nominated?

There will be plenty of awards up for grabs across a total of 16 categories. Here is the complete list of nominations for the NTAs Awards:

New Drama

Beyond Paradise

Blue Lights

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Wednesday

Reality Competition

Love Island

Race Across the World

SAS: Who Dares Wins

The Traitors

Authored Documentary

Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction

Rob Burrow: Living with MND

Returning Drama

Call the Midwife

Happy Valley

Stranger Things

Vera

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Claudia Winkleman

Martin Lewis

Factual

Clarkson’s Farm

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

Sort Your Life Out

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Drama Performance

Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera

India Amarteifio, Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

James Norton, Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley

Judy Parfitt, Sister Monica Joan, Call The Midwife

Sarah Lancashire, Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Gogglebox

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The Masked Singer

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

TV Interview

Louis Theroux Interviews…

Piers Morgan Uncensored

The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama Performance

Charlotte Jordan, Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street

Danielle Harold, Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders

Dominic Brunt, Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale

Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street

Quiz Game Show

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Richard Osman’s House Of Games

The 1% Club

The Chase Celebrity Special

Rising Star

Benjamin Chivers, Isaac, The Devil’s Hour

Bobby Brazier, Freddie Slater, EastEnders

Channique Sterling-Brown, Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street

Lewis Cope, Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning

Comedy

Brassic

Ghosts

Ted Lasso

Young Sheldon

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

Strictly Come Dancing

The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Sewing Bee

Who will host the NTAs?

Comedian Joel Dommett will be returning as host for the NTAs after he replaced David Walliams in 2021.

Joel Dommett and wife Hannah Cooper at the NTAs in 2022 (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Speaking about the upcoming award show in an interview with Metro he revealed it was an “absolute joy” to be asked back to present for a third time. Dommett said: “It’s just a great night, I really think it’s wonderful, and all the nominees… it’s just amazing that they’re all on that list.”

He continued: “I find myself very annoying. So to be invited back for a third time, I find an absolute joy.”

Dommett’s wife is currently heavily pregnant, with the TV presenter joking on This Morning on Monday (4 September) that it would be his “dream” if his wife went into labour on the night. Dommett told Willoughby and Hammond: “It’s my dream, I think, that it happens tomorrow night and I arrive at the hospital in a tuxedo!”

Is voting for the NTAs still open?

Voting for the NTAs is still open, however fans don’t have long to have their say, with the vote closing at noon on Tuesday 5 September.

Viewers can pick their favourite shows by voting online on the National TV Awards website, it’s free to vote, just follow the link and instructions provided. Alternatively, you can also vote by phone if you call 0905 647 2023. Calls cost 25p per minute plus your network access charge, and should last no longer than seven minutes.

How can I watch the NTAs?