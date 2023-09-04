The ITV show is up for the Best Daytime TV category against shows including The Chase, Loose Women and The Repair Shop

The National Television Awards (NTAs), will be returning to our screens this week and will see This Morning defend its title in the Best Daytime TV category.

It is not yet known if Holly Willoughby will attend the event, the This Morning presenter was not nominated in the Best Presenter category, instead her co-star Alison Hammond will be representing This Morning, going up against long-time winners Ant & Dec.

This Morning has faced a turbulent few months following Phillip Schofield’s dramatic resignation after it was revealed he had been in a relationship with a younger This Morning employee. Since then, there has been a steady rotation of presenters filling in the gap including Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Craig Doyle and Josie Gibson.

Last year This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were booed as they collected their award. So, will This Morning win Best Daytime show and what happened last year? Here’s everything you need to know.

When are the National Television Awards?

The NTAs will kick off on Tuesday 5 September at 7.30pm in London’s O2 Arena. Comedian Joel Dommett will be returning as host after he replaced David Walliams in 2021.

Dommett’s wife is currently heavily pregnant, with the TV presenter joking on This Morning it would be his “dream” if his wife went into labour on the night. Dommett told Willoughby and Hammond: “It’s my dream, I think, that it happens tomorrow night and I arrive at the hospital in a tuxedo!”

The This Morning team take a selfie after winning the Best Daytime award at the NTAs 2022 (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Will This Morning win Best Daytime show?

This Morning will be defending its title for Best Daytime show at the NTAs tomorrow night. The ITV show will be up against The Chase, Loose Women and The Repair Shop. The programme has won the award 12 years in a row - so could this be lucky 13?

Willoughby has not been nominated for Best Presenter this time around, although This Morning presenter Alison Hammond has been and is up against long-time winners Ant & Dec, Bradley Walsh, Claudia Winkleman and Martin Lewis.

Why were Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield booed last year?

At the NTAs last year, Willoughby and Schofield were allegedly booed at as they appeared on stage to collect This Morning’s award for Best Daytime Show.

Schofield, who stepped down from This Morning in May following an affair with a younger This Morning colleague, looked visibly emotional during his acceptance speech.

He told fans: “Please don’t ever feel like we get complacent and please don’t think we ever take this for granted. This means so much to us every year, especially this year.” Whilst Willoughby said: “Thank you so much for everything. You make our show for us, you really do.”

The This Morning presenters faced backlash in 2022 after they were accused of “queue jumping” during Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State at Westminster. The claims caused outrage amongst members of the public and even led to a petition being set up asking for them to be “axed”, which received over 70,000 signatures.

You can watch a clip of the incident below.

Will Holly Willoughby attend the NTAs?

It’s not yet been confirmed as to whether or not Willoughby will attend the NTAs. In an interview with Metro, NTAs host Dommett explained that “while Holly may not be up for best TV presenter, This Morning is up for the gong of best daytime TV programme.” Dommett added: “It’s still lovely. Holly’s I’m sure still gonna be there on the evening and even if she isn’t, she’s represented with This Morning - it’s just absolutely amazing.”

How can I watch the NTAs?