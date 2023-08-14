The nominees for the 2023 National Television Awards (NTAs) have been revealed. The likes of ITV dating show Love Island and Netflix documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now are among the nominees, while This Morning has been nominated for best daytime show after the furore over the Phillip Schofield affair.

Schofield resigned from ITV and was dropped by his talent agency YMU in May after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger male colleague on This Morning. Holly Willoughby, who hosted alongside the 61-year-old from 2009 onwards, has continued to present the show with a series of co-stars, while MPs have called on ITV bosses to address claims of toxicity and bullying behind the scenes.

This Morning is set to defend its title in the daytime category against The Chase, Loose Women and The Repair Shop. Schofield and Willoughby had been longlisted in the best TV presenter category, alongside fellow This Morning hosts Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Rylan Clark and Martin Lewis, but only Hammond and Lewis made the cut.

The final round of voting for the National Television Awards is open now and the winners will be announced at the ceremony hosted by Joel Dommett at The O2 on September 5.

But which other shows and TV stars have been nominated for an NTA this year? Here’s everything you need to know.

National Television Awards 2023 - full list of nominees

New Drama

Beyond Paradise

Blue Lights

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Wednesday

Reality Competition

Love Island

Race Across the World

SAS: Who Dares Wins

The Traitors

Authored Documentary

Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction

Rob Burrow: Living with MND

Returning Drama

Call the Midwife

Happy Valley

Stranger Things

Vera

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Claudia Winkleman

Martin Lewis

Factual

Clarkson’s Farm

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

Sort Your Life Out

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Drama Performance

Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera

India Amarteifio, Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

James Norton, Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley

Judy Parfitt, Sister Monica Joan, Call The Midwife

Sarah Lancashire, Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Gogglebox

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The Masked Singer

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

TV Interview

Louis Theroux Interviews…

Piers Morgan Uncensored

The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama Performance

Charlotte Jordan, Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street

Danielle Harold, Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders

Dominic Brunt, Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale

Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street

Quiz Game Show

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Richard Osman’s House Of Games

The 1% Club

The Chase Celebrity Special

Rising Star

Benjamin Chivers, Isaac, The Devil’s Hour

Bobby Brazier, Freddie Slater, EastEnders

Channique Sterling-Brown, Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street

Lewis Cope, Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning

Comedy

Brassic

Ghosts

Ted Lasso

Young Sheldon

Talent Show