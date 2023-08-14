Telling news your way
Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
2 minutes ago

The nominees for the 2023 National Television Awards (NTAs) have been revealed. The likes of ITV dating show Love Island and Netflix documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now are among the nominees, while This Morning has been nominated for best daytime show after the furore over the Phillip Schofield affair.

Schofield resigned from ITV and was dropped by his talent agency YMU in May after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger male colleague on This Morning. Holly Willoughby, who hosted alongside the 61-year-old from 2009 onwards, has continued to present the show with a series of co-stars, while MPs have called on ITV bosses to address claims of toxicity and bullying behind the scenes.

This Morning is set to defend its title in the daytime category against The Chase, Loose Women and The Repair Shop. Schofield and Willoughby had been longlisted in the best TV presenter category, alongside fellow This Morning hosts Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Rylan Clark and Martin Lewis, but only Hammond and Lewis made the cut.

The final round of voting for the National Television Awards is open now and the winners will be announced at the ceremony hosted by Joel Dommett at The O2 on September 5.

But which other shows and TV stars have been nominated for an NTA this year? Here’s everything you need to know.

National Television Awards 2023 - full list of nominees

New Drama

  • Beyond Paradise
  • Blue Lights
  • Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
  • Wednesday

Reality Competition

  • Love Island
  • Race Across the World
  • SAS: Who Dares Wins
  • The Traitors

Authored Documentary

  • Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words
  • Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now
  • Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction
  • Rob Burrow: Living with MND

Returning Drama

  • Call the Midwife
  • Happy Valley
  • Stranger Things
  • Vera

TV Presenter

  • Alison Hammond
  • Ant & Dec
  • Bradley Walsh
  • Claudia Winkleman
  • Martin Lewis

Factual

  • Clarkson’s Farm
  • Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
  • Sort Your Life Out
  • The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Drama Performance

  • Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera
  • India Amarteifio, Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
  • James Norton, Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley
  • Judy Parfitt, Sister Monica Joan, Call The Midwife
  • Sarah Lancashire, Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

  • Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
  • Gogglebox
  • I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
  • The Masked Singer

Serial Drama

  • Coronation Street
  • EastEnders
  • Emmerdale
  • Hollyoaks

TV Interview

  • Louis Theroux Interviews…
  • Piers Morgan Uncensored
  • The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show
  • The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama Performance

  • Charlotte Jordan, Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street
  • Danielle Harold, Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders
  • Dominic Brunt, Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale
  • Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street

Quiz Game Show

  • Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
  • Richard Osman’s House Of Games
  • The 1% Club
  • The Chase Celebrity Special

Rising Star

  • Benjamin Chivers, Isaac, The Devil’s Hour
  • Bobby Brazier, Freddie Slater, EastEnders
  • Channique Sterling-Brown, Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street
  • Lewis Cope, Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale

Daytime

  • Loose Women
  • The Chase
  • The Repair Shop
  • This Morning

Comedy

  • Brassic
  • Ghosts
  • Ted Lasso
  • Young Sheldon

Talent Show

  • Britain’s Got Talent
  • Strictly Come Dancing
  • The Great British Bake Off
  • The Great British Sewing Bee
