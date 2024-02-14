Marvel’s Fantastic Four | Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby confirmed for Marvel’s superhero reboot
and live on Freeview channel 276
Marvel Studios is gearing up for its "Fantastic Four" reboot, with an exciting lineup of actors announced for the iconic superhero quartet. The film, set to premiere in July 2025, will see Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (The Thing).
To accommodate this major casting reveal, Disney has reshuffled its release calendar, swapping dates for "The Fantastic Four" and "Thunderbolts," with both films now set for 2025 alongside other Marvel blockbusters like "Captain America: Brave New World" and "Blade." Directed by Matt Shakman, known for his work on "WandaVision," and written by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer, the "Fantastic Four" reboot promises to bring fresh energy to Marvel's beloved characters.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pascal's casting as Reed Richards, leaked in November, marks his foray into the superhero genre following his success in various television and film projects. Kirby, acclaimed for her roles in "The Crown" and "Pieces of a Woman," expressed her enthusiasm for portraying Sue Storm, highlighting the character's complexity and strength. Joining them are rising talents Quinn and Moss-Bachrach, each bringing their unique flair to the superhero ensemble.
The reboot marks Marvel's first cinematic outing with the Fantastic Four since acquiring the film rights from 20th Century Fox. Previous adaptations, released in 2005 and 2007, starred Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis, and Chris Evans, while a 2015 reboot failed to resonate with audiences. With the characters now integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans eagerly anticipate their grand return to the silver screen.
The Fantastic Four, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, are astronauts who gain superpowers after being exposed to cosmic rays in space. Reed can stretch his body to incredible lengths, Sue can become invisible and create forcefields, Johnny can engulf himself in flames and fly, and Ben transforms into a rock-like creature with immense strength. While specific plot details remain under wraps, fans can expect an exhilarating adventure as the Fantastic Four navigate their newfound abilities and face formidable challenges.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.