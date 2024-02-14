Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To accommodate this major casting reveal, Disney has reshuffled its release calendar, swapping dates for "The Fantastic Four" and "Thunderbolts," with both films now set for 2025 alongside other Marvel blockbusters like "Captain America: Brave New World" and "Blade." Directed by Matt Shakman, known for his work on "WandaVision," and written by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer, the "Fantastic Four" reboot promises to bring fresh energy to Marvel's beloved characters.

Pascal's casting as Reed Richards, leaked in November, marks his foray into the superhero genre following his success in various television and film projects. Kirby, acclaimed for her roles in "The Crown" and "Pieces of a Woman," expressed her enthusiasm for portraying Sue Storm, highlighting the character's complexity and strength. Joining them are rising talents Quinn and Moss-Bachrach, each bringing their unique flair to the superhero ensemble.

The reboot marks Marvel's first cinematic outing with the Fantastic Four since acquiring the film rights from 20th Century Fox. Previous adaptations, released in 2005 and 2007, starred Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis, and Chris Evans, while a 2015 reboot failed to resonate with audiences. With the characters now integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans eagerly anticipate their grand return to the silver screen.