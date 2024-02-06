Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tom Holland announced today that he is starring in a West End production of Romeo and Juliet, disheartening superhero fans who were hoping for an update on Spider-Man 4.

Holland joined the MCU as Spider-Man in 2016 and has reprised the role six times since, straddling both Sony and the MCU in a deal which saw the webslinger join The Avengers, much to the satisfaction of the fans.

Whilst we wait for news on Spider-Man 4, which would mark a milestone for the character as neither Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield got to make a fourth movie (not counting No Way Home), there’s plenty of time to rewatch Holland’s run as Spidey so far.

Tom Holland has starred in seven Spider-Man films so far

What order should you watch Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films in?

If you want the full Spider-Man experience and to get the most from Holland’s latest outing as the teenage superhero, you’re going to need to put in the hours.

First off you’re going to need to watch the original Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, followed by The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2 with Andrew Garfield, all of which are available on Sky, or to rent or buy from Apple TV+, the Sky Store, Amazon, and more.

These films don’t feature Holland - in fact he was just six years old when the first Maguire Spider-Man hit cinemas - but they come into play later on.

Next up is Tom Holland’s debut in Captain America: Civil War, which sees the hero join forces with the likes of Iron Man, Black Widow, and Black Panther against Captain America, Bucky Barnes, Scarlet Witch, and Hawkeye. Stream this film on Disney+.

Holland returns in Spider-Man: Homecoming, his first standalone Spidey film. Then you need to watch Venom, which Holland is absent from as the film focuses on Tom Hardy’s symbiote, but the pair will cross paths later so it’s good for context. Both of these films are streaming now on Netflix.

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland's Spider-Men collided in Spider-Man: No Way Home

After Venom Spidey returns in Avengers movies Infinity War and Endgame (both on Disney+), before returning to the Sony movies with Far From Home (streaming on Netflix) set in the aftermath of Endgame and the death of Spidey’s mentor Tony Stark.

In Venom sequel Let There Be Carnage, Holland has a cameo as Spider-Man as the two universes are brought together in a post-credits scene, due to the events of the next Sony movie No Way Home. Let There Be Carnage is available to rent or buy from Apple TV+ and YouTube.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the grand culmination of two decades of webslinger movies. It sees Holland’s Spider-Man, now a veteran of the superhero game following his trials in the Sony and MCU films, meet alternative versions of himself when he inadvertently opens the multiverse.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man are both brought into his world, and together they must fight villains from their pasts, including the Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Sandman, Electro, and the Lizard. The movie is available to stream on Netflix.

Are Sony and MCU Spider-Man films connected?

Yes, since 2015, Sony and the MCU have worked together to share the Spider-Man character. Sony Pictures owns the rights to Spider-Man, as well as around 900 characters connected to the hero, in perpetuity as long as it makes a new Spider-Man movie every 5.75 years.

Marvel Studios produced Homecoming and its two sequels for Sony, which is why the film includes MCU characters like Tony Stark and is part of the MCU storyline. This is also why these films are not available to stream on Disney+, where the non-Sony MCU movies have found a home.

The first two Venom movies are not part of the MCU, but with the post-credits scene of Venom 2 propelling the symbiote into the Earth-616, the second sequel is expected to be part of the huge franchise.