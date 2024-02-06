Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Many were hoping that Tom Holland’s announcement he teased on Instagram would be news of an upcoming “Spider-Man 4” feature film, but moments ago the actor revealed what his big announcement was - he’s about to head back to the West End this summer.

In a post on his Instagram account, Holland revealed key artwork for “Romeo and Juliet,” which is set to play for 12 weeks only at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London, with the “Uncharted” actor cast as Romeo for the production. It would mark another collaboration between Holland and director Jamie Lloyd, who worked with the actor on the Broadway revival of “Betrayal” in 2009.

Many had speculated before the announcement that it may have been some details about the long-awaited follow-up to Holland’s last Spider-Man adventure, “Spider-Man: Now Way Home,” released in 2021 and earning $1.922 billion at the box office.

As of now, there's been no official update on the next chapter in the superhero franchise.

Discussing the future of his character with ET, Holland expressed a willingness to don his scarlet and blue suit once more under one condition. "I think as long as we can do justice to Peter Parker, as long as we can keep improving and adding depth to the films, then count me in," he shared. I'd be foolish to say I wouldn't jump at the chance to do it again. There are discussions happening, but we'll just have to wait and see what unfolds," added the former Billy Elliot.

We might however still get an opportunity for a Tom Holland/Spider-Man update with the release of “Madame Web” next week. The film is part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe featuring Sydney Sweeney and is said to include elements of not only Holland’s “Spider-Man” universe but that explored in the Academy-award nominated animation, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

