Little over an hour ago, the Marvel Cinematic Universe erupted into euphoria after Marvel announced not only a release date for their reboot of “Fantastic Four,” but also who would be playing the titular foursome; while many are familiar with the works of Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby, there were two other names involved in that announcement.

The announcement, made by Marvel Studios on the X (formerly known as Twitter) account, with a tongue-in-cheek “Happy Valentine’s Day” message attached to boot, confirmed that Ebon Moss-Bachrach and British actor Joseph Quinn would take up the mantles once played by Jamie Bell, Michael Chilkis, Michael B. Jordan and a pre-”Captain America” Chris Evans.

Ben Grimm (the role played now by Moss-Bacharach, previously by Jamie Bell and Michael Chiklis), also known as The Thing, is one of the founding members of the Fantastic Four in Marvel Comics. Following exposure to cosmic radiation during a space mission, Grimm's physiology is permanently altered, turning his body into a mass of orange, rock-like skin with superhuman strength and durability. Despite his formidable appearance, The Thing grapples with his transformation, often feeling isolated and struggling with his self-image.

Meanwhile, the cool and cocky Johnny Storm (the role played by Johnny Quinn, previously played by Michael B. Jordan and Chris Evans) gains the ability to engulf his body in flames and fly at superhuman speeds. The Human Torch is a skilled pilot and adventurer who revels in the thrill of superheroics. Despite his occasional recklessness, Johnny matures over time, growing into a responsible and dependable member of the team. With his fiery powers and unwavering bravery

So now you’ve been introduced to the characters, who are the actors that are now playing these roles? NationalWorld does a little digging around to give you an idea of who is joining Pascal and Kirby in a hopefully good reboot of “Fantastic Four.”

Who is Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who has been cast as The Thing/Ben Grimm?

Ebon Moss-Bachrach will. be assuming the role of Ben Grimm, also known as "The Thing" in the new "Fantastic Four" film (Credit: Getty/Marvel)

Born March 19, 1977, in Amherst, Massachusetts, Ebon Moss-Bachrach's most notable role is as Desi Harperin in the HBO series "Girls." Desi is a musician and the on-again, off-again boyfriend of one of the main characters, Marnie Michaels, played by Allison Williams. Moss-Bachrach's portrayal of Desi earned him recognition for his ability to embody the character's complexity and charm. More recently however, the actor is more recognised for his role in FX's hit comedy series "The Bear," starring Jeremy Allen White, as Richard "Richie" Jerimovich. For this role, Moss-Bacharach earned Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards.

Additionally, Moss-Bachrach portrayed the character Micro (David Lieberman) in the Netflix-Marvel series "The Punisher." Micro is a former NSA analyst who assists the vigilante Frank Castle, played by Jon Bernthal. Moss-Bachrach's performance in "The Punisher" showcased his range as an actor, portraying a character torn between his family and his sense of duty. He has also made guest appearances in various television shows, including "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Damages," and "The Last Ship.”

Cinematically, Moss-Bachrach has appeared in a range of projects. He had a supporting role in the romantic drama "The Lake House," starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock. In "Mona Lisa Smile," he played Charlie Stewart, a student at Wellesley College, where the film is set. His filmography also includes indie films such as "We'll Never Have Paris" and "The Believer."

Who is Joseph Quinn, who has been cast as The Human Torch/Johnny Storm?

British actor Joseph Quinn will take on a role once played by Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan, Johnny Storm - aka, The Human Torch (Credit: Marvel/Getty)

British actor Joseph Quinn is probably recognisable to UK television viewers for his role as Arthur Havisham in the BBC television series "Dickensian." In this series, which is a reimagining of several Charles Dickens novels, Quinn portrayed the younger version of Arthur Havisham, the character from "Great Expectations" by Dickens. His portrayal showcased his ability to embody complex characters from classic literature.

Quinn also gained significant recognition for his portrayal of Leonard Bast in the BBC and Starz miniseries adaptation of E.M. Forster's "Howards End." Leonard Bast is a struggling clerk who becomes entangled in the lives of the wealthy Schlegel sisters. Quinn's performance in this role demonstrated his talent for bringing depth and vulnerability to his characters.

While Quinn's filmography is not as extensive as his television work, he has appeared in a few notable films. One of his notable film roles is in the historical drama "And Then There Were None," based on Agatha Christie's novel of the same name. In the film, Quinn portrayed Philip Lombard, one of the ten strangers invited to an isolated island, where mysterious deaths begin to occur.

But it is treading the boards where Joseph Quinn has a strong background; the actor has performed in various stage productions. His stage credits include performances at prestigious theatres such as the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) and the National Theatre in London.

When is Marvel’s “Fantastic Four” released in cinemas?