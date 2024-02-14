Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“My Dead Friend Zoe” is described as a dark dramedy that follows a US Army veteran coming to terms with the death of both her best friend and her estranged father. The news comes after comments made by Kelce to the Los Angeles Times last week that although he’s focused his efforts on football, “there’s definitely Hollywood talks out there. I’m comedy all the way,” he said. “I just like to have a fun time and make people laugh.”

The film, directed and co-written by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes who has had a clutch of short films under his belt, will star Ed Harris, Sonequa Martin-Green and Natalie Morales, who will act as an executive producer alongside Kelce. No word if Taylor Swift will be involved in the production somehow, but if she was it might add more fuel to the idea that Swift is an “enemy” of the Republican Party.

There is already speculation that the film “might” act as a propaganda piece for the Biden Administration, as the investors in the film will be the first to use the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, orchestrated by Joe Biden, to help finance the film.

The legislation, enacted in August 2022, stands as the "most significant investment in climate and energy" ever made in the United States. It empowers the nation to confront the climate crisis head-on, promotes environmental equity, solidifies America's leadership in domestic clean energy production, and charts a course for achieving the Biden-Harris Administration's ambitious climate objectives, including reaching a net-zero economy by 2050, as outlined by the U.S. Department of Energy.

When is “My Dead Friend Zoe” set for release?