Super Bowl 2024: who are worst dressed players and celebs in Las Vegas

Super Bowl is seeing some dodgy outfit choices in Las Vegas.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
1 minute ago

The Super Bowl circus has arrived in Las Vegas and the brightest lights in America are shining on the city.

Taylor Swift managed to make it back from Japan in time to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Usher will headline the half-time show and fans can expect a spectacular show.

The players have started to arrive at Allegiant Stadium ahead of kick-off on Sunday (11 February). However there have been more than a few suspect fits on display.

Here is our list of the worst dressed at the Super Bowl. See the photos in our gallery below - all images are provided by Getty.

Post Malone opted for a casual look but it is perhaps too casual for such a big occasion!

1. Post Malone

Kaskade's choice of eyewear - which make Apple's Vision Pro goggle's look stylish - and casual shirt leave a lot to desire

2. Kaskade

Jason Kelce, brother of Travis, is proudly showing support for his brother but this outfit is a bit of an eyesore!

3. Jason Kelce

49ers' Mitch Wishnowsky went casual for the big game and it left a bit to be desired - compared to the rest of his team's fits

4. Mitch Wishnowsky

