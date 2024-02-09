Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The culmination of Usher’s 30 years in music comes as he headlines the Super Bowl’s half-time show on Sunday (11 February). Usher, who recently announced a tour of North America, said it was an “honour of a lifetime” to be chosen to perform at the major sporting event, which will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The eight-time Grammy-winner - who announced that he will roller skate during the show - also revealed that a camera crew has been following him to document the experience.

Super Bowl half-time shows have a reputation for being a bit of a spectacle, packed full of surprise guests and moments.

The rules of biology mean it's unlikely Usher will replicate Rihanna's pregnancy reveal bombshell of last year (though that would capture the zeitgeist no doubt), but just what - and more importantly, who - can we expect from the performance? Here is everything you need to know.

What can we expect from Usher's half-time show?

At a press conference for the Apple Music Super Bowl half-time show this week (8 February), Usher said: “You know, there’s been these fantasy lists that have been going out and people trying to figure out what song I’m going to perform first, middle, last – who’s going to come on the stage with me.

“What I did is, I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present, which is here in Las Vegas, and thinking about where we’re headed in the future. What songs do I feel people know me for?

"What songs have been a celebration of all of the journey of what life and love and emotion has been offered in my music? That was the idea. I thought about a few moments that was special in dance.

The R&B singer said his headline performance will be the “crescendo” after “100 sold-out shows” in Las Vegas during a music residency.

“I thought about some things that I had created here in Las Vegas – skating and doing things that I had not done on stage up until this point, to be able to share that with the world," he said.

“For everybody that heard about my show in Las Vegas, you will now get a chance to see some of what I did here but you’re going to get the best of it.”

Expect roller skating - and Justin Bieber - from Usher's halftime show (Photos: Getty Images)

Who will be the special guests?

Usher confirmed during an interview with Billboard on Wednesday (7 February) that there would definitely be “special guests” during the 12 to 15-minute performance at the Allegiant Stadium.

As to exactly who they might be, it looks like we'll once again have to wait until the performance itself to find out for sure. But, there have been a few hints dropped, not least from Usher himself.

He's said he will share the Super Bowl stage with special guests he has previously collaborated with. “I definitely went through a lot of ideas of who I would have share this moment with me," he said.

"I do feel like the people who are going to share it deserve just as much recognition for what they do in their careers. Rather we have collaborated together, or rather they have had moments of their own."

Usher has collaborated with a string of famous faces over the years, including Alicia Keys, will.i.am and Justin Timberlake, but fans are convinced that he will be bringing out Justin Bieber for a surprise comeback appearance during his performance.

In recent years, Bieber has maintained a low profile after revealing his struggle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a facial paralysis condition, but this week, he surprised fans by sharing several videos of a spontaneous performance on Instagram.

This sparked speculation about a possible appearance at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, although neither of the stars has addressed the fan speculation directly. Usher played a pivotal role as a mentor to the 29-year-old singer during the formative years of his career.

Elsewhere, Apple Music uploaded a teaser to its social media on Thursday (8 February) which follows musicians Ludacris and Lil Jon and actress Taraji P Henson as they try to find a missing Usher before his half-time performance.

What other music can we expect from the Super Bowl?

It's not just the Super Bowl's half-time show that gives musical stars the chance to shine, there is also the question of who will perform ahead of kick-off, and who will get to sing the national anthem.

The NFL announced on 18 January 18 that country singer Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem, rapper Post Malone will perform 'America the Beautiful' and R&B and soul singer Andra Day tackles 'Lift Every Voice and Sing.'

Star of Oscar-winning film CODA Daniel Durant will perform the national anthem in American sign language.