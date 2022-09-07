The Canadian singer has cancelled the remaining dates of his tour as he deals with a medical condition affecting his face

Pop singer Justin Bieber has cancelled all of his upcoming Justice tour dates following a health battle with a rare virus.

The What Do You Mean? singer was performing in Brazil this week and was set to continue his world tour over the next seven months when he made the announcement on social media.

Justin Beiber performs at Coachella 2022

Why has Justin Bieber cancelled his tour?

The singer announced in June that he had Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, an illness affecting the muscles in his face.

He was back performing at the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil this month, but has now decided to cancel his upcoming tour dates in South America, Africa, Asia and Europe..

In a statement released on Instagram on Twitter on 7 September, he said: “‘Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralysed.

“As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me.

“This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be okay but I need time to rest and get better.”

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome can cause partial facial paralysis

What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a rash around the face caused by a virus that affects the nerves in the head.

Symptoms of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome include severe pain in the ear, a painful rash around the ear or mouth, hearing loss, vertigo, and facial paralysis on one side.

The virus can be treated with anti-inflammatory drugs, antiviral medication, and painkillers. It may also be necessary to wear an eye patch in order to protect the eye if it does close properly.

In many cases, people with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome will fully recover in weeks if treatment is started within three days of symptoms becoming present.

However, if the nerve damage is more severe or treatment is delayed it can take months or longer to fully recover.

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is rare, affecting roughly five in every 100,000 Americans every year.

What tour dates have been cancelled?

All the remaining dates on the Justice World tour have been cancelled - there were 67 performances scheduled between September 2022 and March 2023.

These performances would have been held at venues across South America, Asia, Australasia, Europe and the UK.

14 performances which were due to be held across Canada and the US between June and July this year were postponed after Justin announced his diagnosis - these dates have also been cancelled.

Can you get a refund for the cancelled tour dates?

Refunds are expected to be issued depending on where tickets were purchased.

The Justice Tour Updates Twitter page tweeted: “Check in with your point of purchase for refunds for your show dates.”

When they were on sale for the UK leg of the tour, tickets at some venues cost in excess of £400 each.

If any of the tour dates are rescheduled, ticket holders may have the option to retain their ticket if they can make the new dates.