Michael Bublé has revealed that he is considering quitting music to become a full-time father to his four children

Michael Bublé has claimed that he is “close” to quitting music, as he would prefer to put his family first.

The singer, 46, who lives in Vancouver, is married to Argentine actress and model, Luisana Lopilato, 35, and together they share two sons, (Noah, nine and Elias, six), and two daughters (Vida, four and Cielo, one month).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He explained on the That Gaby Roslin Podcast , that he doesn’t believe it’s possible to be equally successful in your career and family life as “one always suffers”.

Most Popular 502 Bad Gateway 502 Bad Gateway

“I’m getting close to thinking maybe I can just go and be a dad,” Michael said, while admitting that he’s “not loving” his career as much as he should.

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Michael initially rose to fame in the early 2000s, with his self-titled debut album that featured popular songs including, ‘Fever’, ‘Moondance’, ‘The Way You Look Tonight’ and ‘For Once in My Life.’

He went on to become popular for catchy tracks, like ‘Home’ and ‘Haven’t Met You Yet’, and soon became synonymous with Christmas songs.

Now, in the run-up to the Christmas season he has revealed that he may be taking a step back from his successful music career, despite having sold over 75 million albums worldwide and winning multiple awards throughout the years.

Earlier this year, Michael released his 11th studio album, which went straight to number one, in the UK Official Chart, thanks to his loyal UK-based fans.

However, this wasn’t the case elsewhere, with the album peaking at just 43 in Italian charts and dipping across the globe. Michael believes this was due to the lack of press trips and promotions in other countries.

He said: “Since I came to the UK to do that press it meant that on that trip I didn’t go to Holland or Italy, I had to make the choice, "OK where will I spend the time," and that probably wasn’t great for Italy, wasn’t great for the chart numbers in Italy, Holland could have been better, that’s kind of what I mean.”

“My manager always says to me, "It isn’t tough to make the decisions, kid, it’s tough to live with the consequences of those decisions, so can you live with the consequences of that Mike? If you put your family first it’s going to hurt our career in those countries, what do you think?"

“And, of course, for me it sucks as, of course, I’m telling you here that I’m thinking about it all the time and I’m sitting in bed thinking, "Oh damn."

Michael’s social media is filled with posts showing that he is a proud and devoted dad, who encourages and praises his children’s achievements.

Michael previously thought about quitting his music career, when his eldest son Noah, nine, was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016.

This resulted in the singer taking two years off, and cancelling his planned tour in order to be with his family and focus on supporting his son’s recovery.

Noah, thankfully, made a full-recovery and is now a healthy nine year old boy, who could follow in his fathers footsteps.

Michael took to Instagram, last month, and posted a clip of his son Noah playing his song “I’ll Never Not Love You,” on the piano.

The video shows the star singing along as his son expertly plays the song, and throughout the clip Michael becomes visibly emotional.

Michael added a cartoon heart emojis to the video, and explained in a caption: “Noah surprised me after I was away on tour. He worked so hard to learn this song. So proud of my guy.”