Love Island’s Antigoni Buxton has now dropped her latest single, titled You Can Have Him.

Antigoni made a splash in the Love Island villa this summer with her golden curls and friendly personality.

The 26-year-old from London was previously signed to Island Records but made the choice to start her own independent label Sirena Records.

The Love Island bombshell has recorded songs such as Red Flag, Hit List and Never Gonna Love.

The new song You Can Have Him is about wanting a man who puts her first, and if he doesn’t someone else can have him

She originally teased the song on TikTok last week, as her and a friend danced to the lyrics “I need a man that thinks I’m amazing”.

Two days later, she shared another dancing video, which featured fellow islander Paige Thorne, captioned “obviously had to teach my hunny buns the You Can Have Him dance.”

The pair were seen the same day at Nottinghill Carnival, where groups of people joined them to record more dancing videos to the catchy tune.

At midnight on 2 September 2022 the full song was released to the public.

Charlie and Antigoni’s time in the villa was short and sweet, with both getting dumped having only been there for a week (Photo: ITV)

The islander had a short stint in the Spanish villa after entering on day 17, alongside real estate agent Charlie Radnedge.

On her first day, she got to choose three boys to take on a date. She chose Jay Younger, Davide Sanclimenti and Dami Hope.

A day later, Davide chose to couple up with the singer - however, he later rekindled his realtionship with Ekin-Su.

This left Antigoni in a friendship couple with Charlie, who was coupled up with Ekin-Su.

On day 25, the boys had to choose to dump either Danica Taylor or Antigoni, after they were left in the bottom two following a public vote.

They choose Antigoni, who left alongside the real estate agent that she walked in with just a week before.

However, she has still had plenty of fame and fun since being dumped from Love Island.

She has appeared on ITV’s Aftersun and Capital FM’s Breakfast Show, and also attended Wireless Festival and Nottinghill Carnival.

She has also been seen hanging out with many famous faces including fellow islander Jacques O’Neill, rapper Aitch, Youtuber Chunkz, singer B Young and rapper Blxst.

Antigoni is the daughter of television presenter, restaurateur and author Tonia Buxton - the family are of Greek Cypriot descent.

Tonia went to one of Antigoni’s live performances at Waterworld Themed Water Park in Cyprus, where she was pictured with her other daughter Sophia, as well as as rappers Aims and Av Allure.