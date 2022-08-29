Sky News correspondent Madeline Ratcliffe has tweeted about her report of Nottinghill Carnival being interrupted on Sunday 28 August

A Sky News correspondent has gone viral across social media after her live broadcast of Notting Hill Carnival was interrupted by revellers.

Madeline Ratcliffe, who lives in London, was reporting on the return of the annual carnival held in West London, when a group of women jumped behind her to twerk in the background.

She appeared visibly startled as she continued to comment on the atmosphere, while one of the women accidentally exposed their left breast to the millions of viewers watching live.

The correspondent took the interruption light-heartedly and took to Twitter after the now viral moment, writing: “Thank you to my backing dancers, I couldn’t have done without you.”

Madeline Ratcliffe at Notting Hill Carnival 2022 (Twitter/ Sky News)

According to LinkedIn, Ratcliffe has been working in various roles at Sky News since 2016, having previously worked at City Am and ITN.

She appeared prepared for the unexpected as she continued smiling throughout her broadcast of Notting Hill Carnival.

In a clip from the report, Madeline says: “Two years of lockdown restrictions and now the world’s second biggest festival and the biggest in Europe is back on the street of Notting Hill.

“Making the streets shake already with all the sounds and celebrations of Caribbean culture. It doesn’t officially start until 10 o’clock but we can already hear the sound systems and smell the jerk chicken.

“Spirits are already very, very high here as you can see. We expect two million people on the street today, thousands of police as well. People are really ready to party after two years off.”

Revellers process down the route during the Notting Hill carnival on August 28, 2022 in London (Getty Image)

Groups of revellers can be seen shouting throughout the broadcast and dancing in the background.

Over 300,000 people have watched the footage on Twitter, while it has also been shared on other social media platforms including Instagram.

One person commented: “You are a great sport 🙂”

Another wrote: “You held it down still, respect the positive vibes👏🏾”

A third said: “So cute how you managed to keep talking even with the happy revellers behind. All good vibes 🤣👌🏾”

“😂❤️ Love this Madeline!,” a fourth added.

Another commented: “For this first time in ages.. THIS makes me proud to be British! 🥳🥰”

A police officer stands on duty as performers in costume take part in the carnival (Getty Images)

Madeline Ratcliffe’s Sky News report was broadcast live at 9.30am on Sunday (28 August), with the channel not acknowledging the reveller’s wardrobe malfunction.

Notting Hill carnival is set to continue today, despite police having made 38 arrests over the bank holiday weekend and a viral video showing a bus stop roof collapsing after revellers thought it was a good idea to dance on top.

The carnival generates an estimated £120million for the economy, as thousands of people travel to London for the annual event.

It has gone from 1,000 attendees in 1966 to around two million people expected to attend this year.