Notting Hill Carnival has returned for the first time in person since 2019

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millions of people are expected to attend the Notting Hill Carnival over the August bank holiday weekend,

It is the first time it has been held in person since 2019, with the previous two editions cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival, which is the second largest of its kind in the world, started yesterday (27 August) and finishes tomorrow (28 August).

Revellers smiled to the music of the sound systems as they danced down Ladbroke Grove on Sunday afternoon.

Small children stood on the doorsteps of their houses, holding Jamaican flags and waving at passers-by.

The sun shone as people descended on the streets of west London to mark the first Notting Hill Carnival since the pandemic.

But despite its return, the cost-of-living crisis is looming large over the event.

Inflation is rising and the energy cap will rise to over £3,000 in October.

How cost of living crisis is impacting Notting Hill Carnival

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the carnival had “become one of the world’s biggest street festivals and part of the very fabric of this city”.

This year’s event comes amid a cost-of-living crisis, which Mr Khan said had affected the carnival.

He told the PA news agency: “We are seeing those who want to have floats, those who want to have sound systems, pulling out because they can’t afford to pay their bills.

“It is really important the Government steps up.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Performers process down the route during the Notting Hill carnival on August 28, 2022 in London, England. The Caribbean carnival returns to the streets of Notting Hill after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Festivalgoers react to return of Notting Hill Carnival

Carina Charles said people felt “ecstatic” about the return of the carnival after the pandemic.

The 40-year-old nurse, from Basildon, said: “I like the togetherness of the people and the mixture of the culture.

“My Caribbean music, the Soca music, is what I love the most.”

She added: “Everybody is jovial – they are excited after coming out of lockdown after three years.

“Everyone is ecstatic about the return of carnival after lockdown.”

Paul Wright, 36, an account manager from Ealing, said: “There’s a great atmosphere, everyone seems to be having a good time.

“I think there’s more people here for a good time rather than any incidents.”

He added that the event was a “nice thing”, where everyone came together to have a good time.

Mr Wright joked: “The weather can always be better.”

Farah Mokaddem, 32, travelled from Geneva to attend the Notting Hill Carnival.

She said: “I always wanted to go here.

“The atmosphere is very animated: everyone is on their balconies and on the terrace. And people of all ages are watching as people go past.”

Tributes to Grenfell victims

Victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster were remembered at the official launch of the Notting Hill Carnival.

Dressed in bright green T-shirts with “Remembering Grenfell” emblazoned on the back, members of the Emancipated Run Crew joined the carnival parade from Great Western Road on Sunday morning in tribute to the 72 people who died in the blaze.

Addressing the crowd at the start of the parade, Grenfell survivor Zoe Dainton reflected on this year’s five-year anniversary.

She said: “June the 14th of this year marked five years since the fire. Five years (and) still no justice, still no charges, not much change.

“And despite what happened at Grenfell and despite endless evidence that came out of the inquiry, those responsible – including the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea – seem to be suffering from amnesia and are acting like it’s business as usual.

“And so here is a reminder to all of those whose memories may have failed them. Our community is one of a kind. Our community is like no other community.