Michael Bublé will continue his UK tour at Powderham Castle

Michael Bublé will be performing a huge concert in Exeter.

It takes place on Monday (25 July) and is part of his 2022 “An Evening with Michael Bublé” UK tour.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has played venues such as Harewood House, Cardiff Castle and Hatfield House during the tour.

If you are going to Powderham Castle, here’s all you been to know:

When is Michael Bublé playing Exeter?

He is playing a show in Exeter on Monday (25 July).

Where is he playing in Exeter?

His show is at Powderham Castle in Exeter.

The full address is Powderham Estate, Exeter EX6 8JQ.

What time does it start?

The box office opens at 4pm.

And the gates will open at 5pm.

What songs could he play?

He played Chewton Glen Hotel in New Milton, Hampshire on 18 July.

This was the setlist played according to Setlist.fm:

Feeling Good (Anthony Newley cover)

Haven’t Met You Yet

L.O.V.E

Sway (Dean Martin cover)

When You’re Smiling (The Whole World Smiles With You) (Seger Ellis cover)

Home

You’re the First, the Last, My Everything (Barry White cover)

To Love Somebody (Bee Gees cover)

Hold On

I’ll Never Not Love You

Fever (Eddie Cooley cover)

Can’t Help Falling in Love(Elvis Presley cover)

Baby I’ll Wait

Some Kind of Wonderful (Carole King cover)

It’s a Beautiful Day

Cry Me a River (Julie London cover)

Save the Last Dance for Me (The Drifters cover)

You’re Nobody Till Somebody Loves You (Russ Morgan and His Orchestra cover)

You Were Always on My Mind (Gwen McCrae cover)

Michael Buble (Photo by Beatriz Velasco/Getty Images)

Are tickets still available?

Ticketmaster is showing “no tickets available online” for the Exeter show.

Tickets started from £79.50.

Is there a support act?

There is no support act for the show.

Where can you park?

You can park on the estate but it is a 5 to 10 minute walk to the concert arena along uneven path.

People will need to make sure that they have pre-purchased their car park ticket in advance .

Limited car parking may be available onsite, subject to availability. Cash only.

What are the rest of the dates on the tour?

Powderham Castle is his last UK show before touring the US and Canada.

He will then embark on a worldwide tour, playing in countries including Brazil, Argentina and Australia.

What can’t you bring into the venue?

The Powderham Castle says you can’t bring the following into the venue:

Seats and chairs of any kind not permitted into the event. This includes seat sticks and inflatable seats. You are permitted to bring a blanket to sit on, although you may be asked to pack this up when the show starts.

No food or drink is permitted to be brought into the events (with the exception of water in unopened plastic containers of up to 500ml, and baby food where not in glass containers).

They will not allow large bags into the events but you will be permitted to take small bags in with you. We class small bags as no larger than 35cm x 40cm x 19cm.

No banners, flags or laser pens are permitted.

Animals, with the exception of registered assistance dogs, are not permitted in the event.

The unauthorised use of photographic, video and/or sound recording equipment is prohibited and such items may be confiscated and any tapes or films destroyed.

Who is Michael Bublé’s wife?

He is married to Luisana Lopilato, an Argentinian actress.

The couple began dating after his break up with Emily Blunt in 2008 and he became engaged to Lopilato in November 2009.