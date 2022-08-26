Michael Bublé announced his fourth child with wife Luisana Lopilato in a heartwarming Instagram post

Michael Bublé and his wife Lusiana Lopilato shared a sweet photo of their newborn on Instagram to announce the arrival of their fourth child together.

The couple, who live in Canada, confirmed that they were expecting a fourth child earlier this year in a music video for the song “I’ll Never Not Love You”.

They revealed their daughter’s name in the caption of a photo showing their hands clutching her foot.

Caption reads: “From love comes life, light and her... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé.

“You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad ❤️”

The post has racked up over 762,000 likes and a flood of positive comments from fans congratulating the couple.

Michael has been sharing his excitement online on his social media and has been bonding with Cielo as seen on his TikTok.

He can be seen playing with her around her crib and miming a popular line from Disney’s The Mandalorian.

The “I would like to see the baby” audio has become an extremely popular meme among Star Wars fans and has been exploding over TikTok this month.

Michael Bublé and his wife Lusiana Lopilato, who’ve been married since 2011, previously announced their third pregnancy while Bublé was hosting the Juno Awards in Vancouver.

Speaking in 2018, he said: “You have filled me up with joy and love and luck. And I’ll tell you why. It is luck, because five years ago, when I hosted the first time in Regina, you brought me luck and I was pregnant with my.. I mean my wife was.. I mean, we were pregnant with our first child, and here I am, five years later, and you brought me... oops, you did it again! My wife and I are pregnant with our number three”

Michael Bublé and his wife Lusiana Lopilato first met at a party in 2008, following his performance in Buenos Aires.

The couple previously claimed they were brought “closer together” after their eldest son Noah went through a battle with a form of cancer at just three years old.