The Salyers family is now one of just 300 quaternary families in the world

Identical twins, who married another set of identical twins, have given birth to baby boys at the same time.

Twins Briana and Brittany, 35, and twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers, 37, who live in Virginia, are parents to one-year-olds Jax and Jett.

Jax is the son of Briana and Jeremy, while Jett is the son of Brittany and Josh.

The quaternary twins are technically cousins through marriage, but as they share the same DNA they are also genetically brothers.

Both set of parents met at the same time and the family is now one of just 300 quaternary families in the world.

The family has become popular on Instagram and now boasts over 222,000 followers.

“They were born to identical twin parents less than nine months apart. Twins married to twins who both have babies at the same time,” Brittany told Entertainment Tonight.

Jeremy added: “I feel like I’m Jett’s parent and I think [Josh] feels the same way about Jax

“We’re raising the kids together so it feels like just one family unit.”

Jeremy explained that he and Josh always had plans to marry identical twins and live a combined life together.

Jeremy said: “Me and Josh always knew we had to find our twins if we were going to get married — and we told each other that we’ll never be able to unless we find a set of twins that we could fall in love with and marry.”

After meeting in 2017 at a festival for twins, the Salyer boys proposed just six months later at the same time with identical engagement rings.