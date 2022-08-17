It has been a year since the singer gave birth to her twins and she has celebrated the milestone by sharing unseen photos.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared a selection of heartwarming photos taken after the birth of her twins last August.

The 30-year-old, from High Wycombe, and her fiance Andre Gray welcomed the twins on 16 August 2021.

The singer has decided to keep the names and gender of her baby’s secret, as she says she wants to keep her children’s privacy intact for as long as she can.

Leigh-Anne’s twins are now one years old.

Leigh-Anne shared a series of photos on Instagram including one of herself in a hospital gown, before she gave birth with fiance Andre by her side.

The photo was followed by an image of Leigh-Anne holding the twins in her arms at home, while another snaps shows her breast feeding the twins and another photo captured the moment the babies held hands.

In all of the photos the children’s faces can’t be identified.

The caption of the post reads: “Our cubbies turn one today. I’m filled with so much emotion, pride but mostly happiness.

“I never knew this was going to change my life, being a mum of two incredible little bubbas.

“I am so grateful and so lucky that I get to wake up to their smiles every morning.

“My life has a whole new meaning.

“I have been given a miracle and I will never have the words to express how thankful I am for it.”

The emotional post has attracted over 400,000 likes and well wishes from some famous faces.

Influencers Lucy and Lydia Connell wrote: “Awwww happy birthday twinnies!”

Leigh-Anne’s fiance Andre said: “Never be able to repay you for giving me them, can’t thank you enough for that and for being the most incredible mother to my babies, we are so lucky.”

Musician Nadine Samuels left a comment saying: “Oh my god the one where they’re kissing. Happy Birthday angels.”

Andre Gray and Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix attend the Sony Music BRIT awards after party at aqua shard on February 20, 2019

Leigh-Anne also posted the same photos to TikTok along with a short video of the twins walking while holding hands.

Andre didn’t post the photos to his Instagram but did honour their birthdays in an Instagram story post.