At age 37, singer Katie Melua took to the stage in Zurich to reveal that she’s expecting her first child

Katie Melua has delighted fans after revealing that she is expecting her first child, two years after divorcing motorcycle racer James Toseland.

The singer, 37, was on stage in Zurich last weekend, when she revealed her growing baby bump to the crowd.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She also shared the news on Instagram with a heartfelt post about her pregnancy, writing: “Here we are, the team that’s hitting the road this summer. This will be my first tour with a baby bump!

“I can’t believe I’ve just written that.

“We’re heading to Zurich, Strasbourg, 6 German cities and Palanga.”

Katie is pregnant with her first child.

Katie’s post attracted well wishes from famous faces, including singer Nerina Pallot who said: “Such Lovely news! Congratulations Katie.”

Photographer Mariam Stichinava left a heart emoji as a comment on the post.

One fan wrote: “Wow…congratulations. What great news you are sharing.”

Another said: “Congratulations dear Katie. I wish you all the best for your pregnancy and the little baby who is coming.”

After she uploaded the post she went on stage in Zurich wearing a pink silk dress, which clearly showed off her baby bump.

It is not known who the father of the baby is as Katie has a notoriously private personal life outside of music.

Katie Melua

Singer

Katie Melua performs an intimate gig in Chelsea for the next instalment in the Prime Live Events series from Amazon Tickets at Cadogan Hall on July 25, 2017

Katie Melua (born Ketevan) is most famous for her hit songs Nine Million Bicycles, Wonderful Life and I Cried for You.

She has released eight studio albums during her career which has spanned from 2003 to present day.

Age: 37

Born: 16 September 1984, in Kutaisi in Georgia

She moved to the UK when she was 8-years-old - she lives in Belfast and London

Like many popular singers she attended the BRIT School for Performing Arts when she was younger which led to her meeting producer Mike Batt who helped her start her career

Katies debut into the music industry was in 2003 and it only took her three years to become the UK’s best selling female artist

She was only 19-years-old when she released her first album Call Off the Search in 2003

Katie has a reported net worth of £18million

She has the hobby of paragliding as she enjoys a rush of adrenaline

In 2012 she got engaged to James Toseland and they married in the same year but they split in 2020

Katie is currently pregnant with her first child - she announced the news on Instagram

Katie spoke to Thought Economics about her song writing process, she said: “I often get asked about whether I write the lyrics or the music first.

“For years I was obsessed with lyrics, and I thought that was the element of technique I had to perfect.

“Songwriting is about finding a vision that sets the mood and state for the work and process.

“Then you need to put in the time and the good vibes to achieve that vision.”

Connections

Mike Batt

Mike met Katie when she was studying at the BRIT School of Performing Arts.

He signed Katie to his recording company Dramatico which is where she made her first three albums.

William Orbit

William Orbit during the Liberatum Hong Kong International Festival of Culture press conference

William was the producer on Katie’s fourth album titled The House which was released in 2010.

William is also a musician and composer who has sold 200 million recordings worldwide.

Eva Cassidy

Katie sang the song What A Wonderful World with Eva in 2007.

Eva is an American singer who often works within the jazz and blues genre.

James Toseland

James Toseland of Great Britain looks on in pit during the MotoGp Of Great Britain

James and Katie got married in 2012 but got divorced in 2020 - they have remained friends since the split.

They met one another at one of Katie’s shows at Sheffield City Hall.