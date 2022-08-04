Jamelia Davis announced that she is pregnant in a social media post with her three children.

Jamelia Davis has been inundated with well wishes from celebrities after announcing that she is pregnant with her fourth child

The singer took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her almost 96,000 followers.

She shared a photo cradling her belly alongside her daughters Teji (aged 20), Tiani (aged 16) and True (aged four).

Jamelia wrote: “Wasn’t sure how to ‘announce’ lol…but I thought I’d share the one time in the past few months I’ve looked like Smaddy Madda (somebody’s mother).

“The excitement on our faces is real, but the struggle has been also (I’m sure I’ll fill you in when I’m ready).

“Keep us all in your prayers, we’re so excited, and feeling so so so so blessed!”

Almost 10,000 people have liked the post and shared their excitement.

Soap actor Richard Blackwood wrote: “Congratulations hun, truly happy for you.”

Author Candice Carty-Williams said: “CONGRATTSSSS.”

Broadcaster Clara Amfo commented: “Congrats gorgeous!”

Jamelia

Singer

Jamelia Niela Davis is a singer and TV presenter from Birmingham.

She is known for songs such as “Superstar”, “Money” and “DJ”.

Her career began in 1999 and she released three studio albums.

Jamelia officially opens the Qatar Airways photo booth at Birmingham Airport on March 24, 2016

Jamelia Niela Davis was born on 11 January 1981

The 41-year-old is originally from Handsworth in Birmingham

Jamelia has won four MOBO Awards and received nine BRIT Award nominations

She released her first single in 1999 - the track was tilted So High

Her music career spanned around a decade - during that time she released three albums - Drama, Thank You and Walk with Me

She was married to Darren Byfield from 2008 to 2009 - the identity of her current husband has been kept secret for privacy

She was a panellist on Loose Women between 2013 to 2016

Jamelia has three children Teji, Tiana and True and she is pregnant with her fourth

In 2019, Jamelia endorsed the Labour Party in the UK general election

She has made appearances on Hollyoaks, Death in Paradise and Doctors

It is estimated that she has a net worth of around £12million

Jamelia spoke to The Student Pocket Guide about her childhood in Birmingham, she said: “Growing up for me in Birmingham was great.

“I had the best childhood I could possibly have had.

“I had loads of fun, loads of friends and a great big family.

“I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.”

Connections

Coleen Nolan

Coleen Nolan attends the Pride of Manchester Awards 2019

Coleen has been a panellist on Loose Women for many years - including during Jamelia’s time on the show.

She is an English TV personality who was once part of the band The Nolans.

Janet Street Porter

Journalist and broadcaster, Janet Street-Porter

Janet began as a panellist on Loose Women back in 2011 and was often on the show with Jamelia.

The TV personality is known for being opinionated on screen.

She is also a broadcaster and journalist.

Kaye Adams

Nadia Sawalha, Coleen Nolan, Saira Khan and Kaye Adams attend the Pride Of Britain Awards

Kaye has been a presenter on Loose Women since 1999.

She took a break between 2006 and 2013 but has been on the ITV screen for many years.

Darren Byfield

Coach Darren Byfield during the pre match warm up prior to the FA Youth Cup Third Round

Darren and Jamelia were only married for 18 months before they got a divorce.

He is a former professional football player who currently coaches Crawley Town Football Club.

Terry Wallen

Jamelia was in an abusive relationship with Terry Wallen who she has publicly forgiven for physically harming her.

Terry is the father of Jamelia’s first child Teji who is 20-years-old.