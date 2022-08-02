Reality TV star Kerry Katona, has expressed concerns over her health and wants her daughter Lilly to become a mum while she’s alive.

Kerry Katona suffers from health anxiety which makes her believe that she will die young.

The mum of five wrote about her concerns in her column for OK! Magazine .

She wrote: “I think about it all the time -I’m so worried about not being here for their future.

“If Lilly told me she was pregnant, I’d want her to have it because I want to experience as much as possible.

“I’m constantly worried about my health. I instantly jump to the worst case scenario. It’s exhausting.”

Kerry Katona has said she wants to be a grandma.

Kerry has five children: Lilly-Sue McFadden, Molly Marie McFadden, Maxwell Mark Croft, Heidi Elizabeth Croft and Dylan-Jorge Rose Kay.

Lilly (aged 19) is Kerry’s second oldest child with Molly just slightly older at 20-years-old.

Kerry was thinking about Lilly’s future children as the teen was recently on a holiday in Magaluf with female friends.

Kerry said that even though she was FaceTiming her child whilst on the trip her anxiety was high.

Her anxiety stems from a string of health problems that she has faced herself.

Earlier this year the reality TV star was rushed to hospital after she thought she had discovered an ovarian cyst - it was later discovered that the pain she was enduring came from a particularly bad flare up of Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

As well as dealing with IBS Kerry has a problem with leg swelling which started after she underwent a breast reduction.

Kerry was a member of the girl group Atomic Kitten - a popular 2000s band who formed in 1998.

She also gained fame by appearing on the third season of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here - which she won and was crowned the first queen of the jungle.

Her TV fame grew when she won runner up on Celebrity Big Brother season 8.

Kerry Jayne Elizabeth Katona is originally from Warrington in Cheshire

Before her fame with the band Atomic Kitten she was a lap dancer and went on to tour Europe with a dance troupe

She joined Atomic Kitten when she was 18-years-old, alongside Natasha Hamilton and Liz McClarnon. Their first album was titled Right Now

Kerry had a run of reality TV shows including Kerry Katona: Crazy in Love, Kerry Katona: Whole Again and Kerry Katona: What’s the Problem?

She has five children from three marriages - she has been married to Brian McFadden, Mark Croft and George Kay

In 2007, Kerry released a novel titled Tough Love which was followed by The Footballer’s Wife in 2008

Most recently Kerry has appeared on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Back in 2008 Kerry appeared on This Morning but it didn’t go to plan.

She slurred her words which led to many thinking that the singer was drunk or taking substances.

Kerry told GB News : “It was my bipolar medication but people just assumed I was off my head on drink or drugs.

“Even after I explained I had an illness nobody thought to ask me about it or about the medication I was on which was making me that way.

“I did not have a clue what bipolar was. I thought I was going mad.”

