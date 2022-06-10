The hugely successful boy band have just released a new album called Proof

BTS , also known as the Bangtan Boys, are a South Korean boy band.

They are also one of the biggest pop acts in the world , and are known for hits such as Yet to Come, Dynamite, and For Youth.

But, what exactly does BTS stand for, who is in the band, how long have they been together and what music have they made?

Here’s everything you need to know..

South Korean boy band: L-R are V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope

What does BTS stand for?

The group’s name, BTS, stands for the Korean phrase Bangtan Sonyeondan which means Bulletproof Boy Scouts.

According to member J-Hope, the name signifies the group’s desire "to block out stereotypes, criticisms, and expectations that aim on adolescents like bullets".

In July 2017, BTS announced that their name would also stand for Beyond the Scene as part of their new brand identity.

Who are the BTS members?

The septet is made up of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

The band co-write and produce much of their own material, and have a musical approach that has expanded to incorporate a wide spectrum of genres after beginning as a hip hop ensemble.

BTS have cited artists such as Seo Taiji and Boys, Nas, Eminem, Kanye West, Drake, Post Malone, Charlie Puth, and Danger as their musical inspirations.

They have also named Queen as an influence, saying they "grew up watching videos of Live Aid".

They are so inspired by Queen that during their concert at Wembley Stadium in London, Jin paid tribute to the iconic band by leading the crowd in a version of Freddie Mercury’s "ay-oh" chant from the band’s Live Aid concert.

When did the boyband get together?

The band formed in 2010, but did not gain popularity in South Korea until 2013, and then went on to conquer the global music market until four years later.

After debuting in 2013 with their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool, BTS released their first Korean-language studio album, Dark & Wild, and Japanese-language studio album, Wake Up, in 2014.

BTS entered the worldwide music market in 2017, spearheading the Korean Wave into the United States and shattering multiple sales records in the process.

What are some of the band’s best loved songs, and how many albums do they have?

BTS have several albums.

Their Korean-language studio albums are:

Dark & Wild (2014)

Wings (2016)

Love Yourself: Tear (2018)

Map of the Soul: 7 (2020)

Be (2020)

Their Japanese-language studio albums are:

Wake Up (2014)

Youth (2016)

Face Yourself (2018)

Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey (2020)

They have also just released a new album, Proof, which debuted on Friday 10 June.

Their most popular songs include Yet to Come, Dynamite, and For Youth.

What accolades have BTS been given?

BTS have sold over 32 million albums, and is the best-selling artist in South Korean history.

The group’s second Korean studio album, Wings (2016), was their first to sell one million copies in South Korea, and they hold the accolade for the best-selling album in South Korea with Map of the Soul: 7 (2020).

They are the first Asian and non-English speaking act to headline and sell out Wembley Stadium in London during their Love Yourself World Tour in 2019.

They have also become one of the few groups since the Beatles to have four US number-one albums in less than two years, and Love Yourself: Answer (2018) was the first Korean album certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).