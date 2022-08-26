Stacey Dooley said she and her partner Kevin Clifton are ‘delighted’ to be having a baby.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stacey Dooley has announced she is having a baby with her partner former Strictly star Kevin Clifton.

Dooley is famed for her hard-hitting investigative documentaries and following Strictly she went on to present an episode of Panorama, titled Stacey Meets The IS Brides, Stacey Dooley: Locked Up With The Lifers, and a programme titled Stalkers.

But when is their baby due, and who is Kevin Clifton and how did the pair meet? Here’s what you need to know.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton after winning Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA.

What did Stacey Dooley say in her pregnancy announcement?

Sharing a picture of her bump on Instagram, Luton-born Dooley wrote: “Gaaaaaaang… We are having a baby! So bloody delighted.

“Kev, you’re magic, I love youuuu. (Was becoming impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I’ve had my tits done in LA I’m gonna scream.)

“Here goessssssss.”

While Clifton said on his Instagram: “We’re having a baby! And I think my girl @sjdooley looks beautiful pregnant.”

Does Stacey Dooley have any other children?

The baby she is expecting will be her first child.

The baby’s due date hasn’t been announced, though Dooley’s picture on her Instagram post shows her with a baby bump.

Who is Kevin Clifton?

Clifton, 39, was a well-loved professional dancer on Strictly from 2013 to 2019, and won the 16th series with Dooley before announcing they were a couple.

He has been married and divorced three times.It was announced in 2019 that he was dating Stacey Dooley who had been his celebrity dance partner in Strictly.

In March 2020 he announced his departure from the show after appearing in five finals during his seven-year stint and went on to land the lead in Strictly Ballroom The Musical – taking on the role of Scott Hastings in the theatre production based on Baz Luhrmann’s 1992 film.

Kevin Clifton with now girlfriend Stacey Dooley. The couple won the Glitterball trophy in Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

When did the pair meet?

TV star Dooley, 35, first met Clifton when they competed on Strictly together in 2018, beating runners-up Joe Sugg, Faye Tozer and Ashley Roberts to take home the glitterball trophy.

During their time on Strictly, the pair received high praise for their 1960s-themed foxtrot to Jeff Beck’s Hi Ho Silver Lining which saw them top the leaderboard and perform again in the final.

Clifton was previously married to fellow Strictly professional Karen Hauer but the pair announced their split in 2018.

Hauer, 40, tied the knot with fitness professional Jordan Wyn-Jones during an countryside ceremony in Hampshire on June 7.