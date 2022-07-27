Michael Bublé stopped his performance at the Powderham Castle in Exeter after the audience called for medical help.

Michael Bublé performed at the Powderham Castle in Exeter on Monday 25 July, after the highly anticipated concert was rescheduled following the 2021 cancellation amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sadly the show did not go to plan as the Canadian star had to pause his concert when members of the crowd began yelling that someone needed help.

Michael asked the crowd what the problem was and it became clear that someone needed medical attention. He then ushered medics into the crowd and spoke to his audience while the affected person was being cared for.

Speaking to the Mirror, one concertgoer said: “People in the audience were shouting and trying to get his attention as paramedics were required.”

Michael’s concern for the concertgoer comes less than a year after Travis Scott made global headlines, when 10 people died at his concert in Houston from compression asphyxia.

A night before the Exeter performance, fans labelled Michael’s performance in Hatfield “dangerous” due to a lack of traffic marshalls. Attendees walked down a dual carriageway in the hopes of making it to the show on time.

The concert had to be paused to help the distressed fan.

Who is Michael Bublé?

The Canadian born singer is known for his relaxing vocals and jazz music.

He has recorded 11 studio albums between 2001 and present day - his most famous being Christmas which has sold 12 million copies worldwide.

The singer is currently on a UK and US tour performing classics and new hits from Higher, his latest album.

Singer Michael Buble performs at Prudential Center on September 28, 2013.

Michael is 46-years-old and originally from Burnaby, Canada

He is a dual citizen of Canada and Italy - his grandparents are from Istria

Michael started singing at a young age - his father, a plumber, would offer to work for free for musicians who would let his son perform on stage

He sites Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald as influencers for his music

Michael has sold over 75 million records worldwide which makes him the third best-selling Canadian artist of all time (following Celine Dion and Shania Twain).

It is reported that the singer has a net worth of $80 million

Michael and his wife Luisana Lopilato live in a $20 million dollar home in Burnaby with their three children

What did Micheal say about his new album?

Michael spoke to Esquire about his new album Higher,saying: “I love this music so much and I’m so fiercely protective of it and passionately enjoy it and really genuinely love it.

“I love being able to take something and conceptualise it and to give birth to something that may be old, but feels very new.”

Connections

Creamy-voiced Michael Bublé is a seasoned entertainer (Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Loren Allred

Michael released a track titled Help Me Make It Through The Night with fellow singer Loren in 2018.

Loren is best known for her work in the film The Greatest Showman in which she sang Never Enough.

More recently she appeared on Britain’s Got Talent - she placed ninth in the competition.

The Property Brothers

Michael has been friends with the TV stars Jonathan and Drew Scott - otherwise known as The Property Brothers - since he was a child.

Their friendship was unknown until Michael appeared on an episode of Celebrity IOU in which the twins remodelled Michael’s grandfather’s home.

All three men grew up in the same Canadian neighbourhood and are still friends to this day.

Idina Menzel

Michael is best known for his Christmas hits that stand the test of time and hit the charts every December.

He recorded a version of the classic Baby, It’s Cold Outside with Broadway star Idina Menzel in 2014.

Idina is most famous for playing Elphaba in the musical Wicked for which she won a Tony.

Personal

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Buble attend the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Luisana Lopilato

Luisana and Michael have been married since 2011 and have three children together (Noah, Elias and Vida).

Luisana is an Argentinian actress and model - she is 35-years old and once had a singing career in the band Erreway.

She is currently pregnant with the couple’s fourth child.

Emily Blunt

Emily dated Michael between 2005 and 2008 but they split after rumours of cheating emerged.

But Buble insists that the relationship ended as they were not a good fit for one another.

The British actress is now married to John Krasinsi and has two children with the fellow actor.

Brandee Bublé

Michael is not the only successful sibling in his family as his sister Brandee is a children’s author.

She has penned two books - Jayde the Jaybird and O’Shae the Octopus.