Just as the curtain falls on another exhilarating NFL season with Super Bowl 58, fans are already eagerly anticipating next year's event. And who can blame them?

The star-studded sporting spectacle saw the Kansas City Chiefs make history as the first team in 19 years to secure back-to-back Super Bowl victories, triumphing with a 25-22 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

American Football has found itself with a whole new legion of fans even since pop megastar Taylor Swift began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

With her regular appearances at games and the impassioned, post-match smooches planted on her partner, Swift's fans have been tuning in to a sport they may never have had any previous interest in.

As such, enthusiasm around the 2024 NFL season is likely to be increased, with many newcomers wondering just when we can see the games start up all over again. Well, here is everything you need to know.

When is the next NFL season?

The 2024 season - which will be the 105th season of the NFL - is scheduled to begin on Thursday 5 September 2024, with the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs hosting the NFL Kickoff Game.

The season is planned to be played over an 18-week schedule, with each of the league's 32 teams playing 17 games, with one bye week "off". These teams are divided into two conferences, the NFC and AFC, and further subdivided into four divisions each.

Following the close of the regular season, the post-season - which includes the playoffs on the road to Super Bowl 59 - is scheduled to start on Saturday 11 January 2025.

When is the NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan, on 25 - 27 April.

In the draft, teams select college football players to join their teams. The draft consists of seven rounds, with each team having a turn to pick a player.

The order in which teams pick is based on their performance in the previous season, with the team that performed the worst picking first.

The draft is crucial for teams to improve their rosters by adding talented and promising young players. It provides an opportunity for teams to address their specific needs, like strengthening their offence or defence.

Successful draft picks can have a significant impact on a team's performance, shaping its future success and competitiveness.

Will there be any games held in the UK?

The NFL plans to have five international games in 2024. These games will be full league games contested outside of America.

The first international game of the season will be hosted by the Philadelphia Eagles on 6 September at Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, Brazil. It will be the first NFL regular season game to be held in South America.

Three games are also planned to be held in London, with the Jacksonville Jaguars hosting a game at Wembley Stadium, and the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings each hosting a game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The exact dates for these games have not yet been confirmed. Another game will be hosted by the Carolina Panthers at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Who will be in the next Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 59 is scheduled to be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday 9 February 2025. At the time of writing, the game is a year away, and a lot can happen in the seven months between now and the beginning of the season.

Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped some oddsmakers and experts from getting in their predictions on who might make it all the way to the next Super Bowl.

According to Sports Illustrated, the San Francisco 49ers - who lost to the Chiefs at Super Bowl 58 - are actually the favourites to win next year's game (+600), with the Chiefs themselves coming in second (+850).

Were the Chiefs to claim the Vince Lombardi trophy in 2025, it would make them the first NFL franchise in history to win three back-to-back Super Bowls.

Rounding out the Top 5 favourites are the Baltimore Ravens at +1000, Buffalo Bills at +1200, and Cincinnati Bengals at +1500. According to the oddsmakers, the Carolina Panthers are the least likely team to win the Super Bowl next year, with odds of +25000.

Where can I watch the 2024 season?

Sky Sports will continue to exclusively cover the biggest games in the UK after they agreed a partnership with the NFL in 2020, a five-year deal that saw the birth of the channel Sky Sports NFL.