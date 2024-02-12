Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Celebrities at the Super Bowl 2024Celebrities at the Super Bowl 2024
Celebrities at the Super Bowl 2024

Super Bowl: which celebrities were spotted at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Jay Z, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and more were in the crowd in Las Vegas

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago

America's brightest and boldest were on display at the Super Bowl - and that was just in the crowds.

The biggest names were not actually on the field at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, 11 February. Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffery were overshowed by the famous faces in the stands.

Taylor Swift's last minute dash to make it to Las Vegas from her Eras tour stops in Tokyo, Japan, made headlines. However she was not the only superstar from the music world watching the game live.

The crowd also saw celebrity chefs, film stars, tech icons and much more! See them all in our gallery below.

(Top L-R) Jennifer Siebel Newsom and California Governor Gavin Newsom and (Bottom L-R) Lady Gaga with boyfriend Michael Polansky

1. Lady Gaga

(Top L-R) Jennifer Siebel Newsom and California Governor Gavin Newsom and (Bottom L-R) Lady Gaga with boyfriend Michael Polansky

US singer-songwriters Taylor Swift (2R) and Lana Del Rey (2L) at the Super Bowl

2. Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift

US singer-songwriters Taylor Swift (2R) and Lana Del Rey (2L) at the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice (L) and Ashley Avignone

3. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice (L) and Ashley Avignone

Jay Z and Blue Ivy Carter with Jack Dorsey

4. Jay Z and Blue Ivy Carter

Jay Z and Blue Ivy Carter with Jack Dorsey

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Super BowlTaylor SwiftCelebrities

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.